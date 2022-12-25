ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime Major League Baseball Outfielder Died On Monday

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a longtime outfielder who passed away this week. Fred Valentine, who played for the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. The Washington Nationals confirmed his passing in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. "We’re saddened...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Dodgers already building another star pitcher for 2023

Shelby Miller is looking to turn his career around with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mike DiGiovanna of the LA Times. The right-hander is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in 2023. His signing flew under the radar, but Mark Prior and the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their pitchers bodes well for Miller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran

The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition

The Texas Rangers mean business this offseason. The Rangers on Tuesday reached agreement with pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on a contract, FanSided’s Robert Murray first reported. The deal is pending a physical. The contract reportedly is for $34 million over two years and includes a vesting option for a third year. Eovaldi went 6-3 with a... The post Texas Rangers make another big pitching addition appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Longtime MLB Outfielder

Longtime MLB outfielder Fred Valentine has passed away at 87 years old. Valentine appeared in 533 games through his seven-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators. Valentine was also a founding member of the MLB Players Alumni Association. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

From Taylor Rogers to Mitch Haniger: Grading Giants’ MLB free agency moves

The San Francisco Giants have endured a disappointing offseason for the most part. They came into free agency with big plans. The Giants were willing to spend a lucrative amount of money to land a superstar or two. There was a moment where fans thought San Francisco landed Aaron Judge before it was deemed a false report. After losing out on Judge, the Giants agreed to terms on a deal with Carlos Correa. However, that deal fell apart after the Giants backed out due to injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi

Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Silent Night

Giants get the same chance to re-work a deal with Carlos Correa that the Mets are getting. Correa enjoyed some family time while letting this whole ordeal to play out. Other teams have checked in on Correa in the meantime. Around the National League East. Todd Zolecki shared five predictions...
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy