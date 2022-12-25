Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Browns expected to retain Kevin Stefanski; could tweak coaching staff and offensive scheme
CLEVELAND — With their 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, the Cleveland Browns officially clinched their second consecutive losing season and were eliminated from postseason contention. But according to one report that came out prior to the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski's job is safe. Ahead...
Ross Tucker: Garrett benching a bad look for everybody, but give Stefanski credit for doing it
Ross Tucker talks about questions that remain following the Browns’ loss to the Saints, the factors that can get this team back into the playoff picture in 2023, Kevin Stefanski’s benching of Myles Garrett and the best coaching jobs to come open.
Key defender returning to Tennessee, aiming to finish degree
DANIA BEACH, Florida — Several college football players have decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and several others remain on the fence regarding that matter. And, frankly, many of those players aren’t as good as Omari Thomas. But Thomas — a junior defensive lineman at Tennessee...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About The State Of Ohio State Football
It's been four seasons since Urban Meyer coached his final down for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl and it's debatable whether the team is in a better place now than when he left them. In an interview with ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Meyer said that while Ohio State's...
247Sports
Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach
Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Ohio State makes trimmed list for elite, in-state edge rusher Elias Rudolph
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is one step closer to landing an elite edge rusher in its own backyard. 2024 four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Taft EDGE Elias Rudolph released his top 10 schools on Christmas and Ohio State made the cut. Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee...
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
'I thought it was important for him to be recognized': Jim Leonhard sent off on a high note with bowl win
The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff
Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room
SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
How Will Penn State Handle Projected NFL Draftees In Rose Bowl?
PSU coach James Franklin indicated the veterans departing for the NFL may not have to carry their usual full work load when the Nittany Lions face Utah in Pasadena.
Inside 247Sports Composite four-star ATH Boo Carter's top five schools
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd Top247 athlete Boo Carter announced his top five schools during Tuesday’s SuperMax Midwest Invitational inside Ford Field put on by Sound Mind Sound Body. The talented two-way standout tells 247Sports in “no order, Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan, Colorado” are the programs that have caught his...
Rapid Reaction | Ole Miss falls way short in Texas Bowl
First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
247Sports
College football: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, Alabama QBs among 12 players with biggest shoes to fill in 2023
College football teams have to replace prominent talent all the time. Many lose star players to the NFL Draft or even the transfer portal. With the likes of Alabama and Ohio State likely to lose quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud to the NFL, an opportunity arises for a couple of players in each program. It is one thing to make the most of an opportunity, but can someone fill the shoes come 2023? It is not only quarterbacks that teams see leave, but other positions are prominent as well. Just as Texas, who sees running back Bijan Robinson off to the next level. The former five-star recruit finished his career in Texas with 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, while also surpassing 800 yards receiving.
Bo Nix says Ducks went back to a 'favorite play' on deciding TD pass
SAN DIEGO — The Ducks have relied upon Bo Nix to make big plays all season. On the most crucial play of Wednesday's Holiday Bowl, he also chose the play during the timeout prior to a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Cota for the deciding score. Oregon coach Dan...
Oregon RB Bucky Irving named Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP
Oregon running back Bucky Irving was named the Holiday Bowl's Offensive MVP following his two-touchdown performance against the UNC Tar Heels in Oregon's 28-27 dramatic victory. Irving was outstanding against the Tar Heels, rushing 13 times for 149 yards, tying a season-high, including a 66-yard touchdown run, the longest rush...
UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame
SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
247Sports
