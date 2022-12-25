ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

247Sports

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question

Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Hugh Freeze hires familiar face as Auburn receivers coach

Hugh Freeze is rounding out his inaugural Auburn coaching staff with a familiar face. Freeze's final hire is former Auburn receiver Marcus Davis, sources informed Auburn Undercover on Tuesday morning. Davis will coach the Tigers' wideouts after holding the same position at Georgia Southern in 2022. Davis, 28, also coached receivers at Hawaii in 2021.
AUBURN, AL
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

'I thought it was important for him to be recognized': Jim Leonhard sent off on a high note with bowl win

The win may have gone on his record, but new University of Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell made it abundantly clear that it didn't really belong to him in the end. After the Badgers' 24-17 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, Fickell didn't let the on-field celebration end without Jim Leonhard getting his chance in the spotlight. Summoned onto a stage by Fickell, Leonhard, who had already been doused in Gatorade, hoisted the trophy and shared a brief message to the delight of the crowd. And then he went on his way.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy explains Ohio State football recruitment, Tom Brady comparisons entering CFB Playoff

Ahead of Michigan's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with TCU, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy revealed that he was strongly considering Ohio State coming out of high school before the Buckeyes' interest waned after Ryan Day replaced Urban Meyer. Years removed from Day's snub, McCarthy now has his sights set on doing something NFL legend Tom Brady couldn't do — win Michigan a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown Postgame Interview Outside Locker Room

SAN DIEGO --- Following the podium portion of the Holiday Bowl postgame press conference, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown met with a smaller group of reporters for a more in-depth line of questioning in the hallway outside the locker room. The Tar Heels lost to Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in Petco Park. Brown was asked about staff evaluation, true freshman talent on offense, Drake Maye's involvement in the offensive coordinator hire, and the field conditions on Wednesday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Rapid Reaction | Ole Miss falls way short in Texas Bowl

First let me say this: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one tough son of a gun. Texas Tech punished Dart throughout a 42-25 loss in the Act Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. I'd be surprised if he wakes up on Thursday without a single bone in his body hurting. Dart threw three interceptions and fumbled away the ball once in the game. It was no shining showing. But his toughness shined through.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

College football: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks, Alabama QBs among 12 players with biggest shoes to fill in 2023

College football teams have to replace prominent talent all the time. Many lose star players to the NFL Draft or even the transfer portal. With the likes of Alabama and Ohio State likely to lose quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud to the NFL, an opportunity arises for a couple of players in each program. It is one thing to make the most of an opportunity, but can someone fill the shoes come 2023? It is not only quarterbacks that teams see leave, but other positions are prominent as well. Just as Texas, who sees running back Bijan Robinson off to the next level. The former five-star recruit finished his career in Texas with 3,410 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, while also surpassing 800 yards receiving.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Oregon RB Bucky Irving named Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP

Oregon running back Bucky Irving was named the Holiday Bowl's Offensive MVP following his two-touchdown performance against the UNC Tar Heels in Oregon's 28-27 dramatic victory. Irving was outstanding against the Tar Heels, rushing 13 times for 149 yards, tying a season-high, including a 66-yard touchdown run, the longest rush...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

UNC-Oregon: Mack Brown, Drake Maye, & Cedric Gray Postgame

SAN DIEGO --- North Carolina fell to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 on Wednesday night in the Holiday Bowl. UNC had the lead deep into the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal with 2:29 left to go up six points. The Ducks drove the field and scored a touchdown with 19 seconds left to tie the game. The extra point gave them the lead. UNC attempted a failed hail mary pass as time expired.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
