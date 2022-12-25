Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
NYS Music
Don’t miss these CEG Phish After Parties in NYC
It’s that time of the year again – time for phans to congregate in Manhattan for four nights at Madison Square Garden with the Phish from Vermont. With this being the first four-night run at MSG in December since 2019, what better way to keep the party going after Phish than with after parties, all within walking distance of Madison Square Garden!
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LISTEN: Manhattan DA Bragg 'encouraged' but sees 'challenges' for NYC going into 2023
Nearly a year after he was sworn in, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told 1010 WINS on Wednesday that his office has accomplished a lot in his first year but that there’s always more work to be done.
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 72nd Precinct are trying to identify a Christmas Grinch who robbed two people in Brooklyn on Christmas morning. The robbery took place on the R train platform at the 25th Street subway station in Brooklyn at around 9:35 am. Detectives investigating the robbery said the suspect motioned that he had a gun under his jacket, but never physically displayed the gun. He robbed the two people of their property before fleeing the scene. The post Two robbed on subway platform in Brooklyn Christmas morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman killed minutes apart in overnight fires in Brooklyn, the Bronx
The first fire broke out around 10 p.m. at 256 Rochester Ave. in Crown Heights. The FDNY responded to a 911 call about the fire at 10:09 p.m. and rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are always on the move around East 125th Street; the busy East Harlem corridor between First and Fifth Avenues is home to long-time residents and businesses, as well as new commercial and residential spaces. A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up […]
Thief sought for forcing woman to withdraw cash at Park Slope ATM
A 20-year-old woman was forced to go to a Brooklyn ATM with a “simulated” gun on Christmas Day, police said as they searched for the suspected thief.
bklyner.com
The MTA’s Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign Misses the Mark
Allan Rosen is a former director of MTA NYCT Bus Planning. The recently released Brooklyn Bus Network Redesign will hurt more than it will help. The draft redesign is not as comprehensive as it needs to be. There are erroneous assumptions, and the report does not follow through with the stated strategies.
Man riding a scooter struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg
A man is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.
queensjewishlink.com
Mayor Adams And NYPD Brass Visit Shevach In Unprecedented Address To Queens Jewish Community Leadership
Last week, readers of the Queens Jewish Link read of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ visit to Shevach High School in Kew Gardens Hills as arranged by area Assembly Member Daniel Rosenthal. The uniqueness of this event on the first day of Chanukah warrants an in-depth look at the attendees and their remarks.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Readers react to Eric Adams’ proposal to ‘pedestrianize’ 5th Ave
In attacking Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to “pedestrianize” Fifth Avenue by widening sidewalks and reducing four auto lanes to one last week, I warned that it could lead to a Times Square-like situation where pedestrian plazas made for a poorer shopping environment while enabling disorderly behavior and crime.
bkreader.com
Clothing Retailer Primark Opens New Location at City Point
International clothing retailer Primark is expanding and its first stop is downtown Brooklyn. The company held a grand opening event on Dec. 20 to christen its newest New York-based store. The event included a ribbon cutting, treats, and a live DJ. Kevin Tulip, president of Primark also spoke about the...
News 12
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day. Managers at the restaurant say today is one of their busiest days of the year. The restaurant which serves Chinese food was fully booked on Sunday, with takeout orders through the roof. News 12's Shakti Denis joined restaurant goers...
pix11.com
No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting of Manhattan grandma
Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officials said. Ortega was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. No arrests made in deadly, stray-bullet shooting …. Valeria Ortega was an innocent bystander when she...
newyorkled.com
2023 New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at Prospect Park, NYC
New Year’s Eve Celebration + Fireworks at Prospect Park in Brooklyn 2023. Presented by Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso & the Prospect Park Alliance. This family-friendly fireworks display, having taken place for over 40 years, attracts thousands of revelers to Prospect Park, making it one of the city’s most popular celebrations.
Comments / 0