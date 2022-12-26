Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho

LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho.

The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana.

The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to Kris Larsen, CEO of Al’s Sporting Goods. He said the stores, at least for the time being, will continue to operate under their original name but remodeling will take place to appear more like Al’s.

“We’ve known the family for decades,” Larsen said. “They are a very highly respected, family-owned sporting goods operation in Montana.”

The future Al’s stores in St. George and Boise will open early next year in existing buildings — in about March or April at the former home of a Sears store at the Red Cliff Mall, and in about May for Boise at a former Sports Authority location. Both buildings will receive extensive remodeling for the Al’s brand.

Of the St. George store, Larsen said: “That building will be bigger than our Logan store. It’s a big, big store.”

The company also formerly opened stores in Orem and Idaho Falls. With the recent Montana purchases and the two slated in southern Utah and Idaho, Al’s store count will be 10, but who knows what the future will hold.

More stores are always a possibility: “The sporting goods business is alive and well,” Larsen said.

Al’s Sporting Goods started in 1921 by Larsen’s grandfather, Alvin Larsen, who opened a bicycle repair and angling shop in downtown Logan. Over the years, it expanded and moved to several locations in the area and currently is located at 1075 N. Main St.

Larsen said the success of the company is because of its employees.

“We’ve got an unbelievable staff. We attribute our growth and success to our excellent employees and managers,” he said. “We’ve got one of the best buying teams in America.”

It is no wonder, Larsen said, giving a nod to the people of his hometown.

“One of the things we have found with the expansion and hiring of new people is that there are no better people than in Cache Valley,” he said.