Dr. Eli Joseph Redefines Academic Comeback from Rejected PhD Applicant to Impactful Professor

Read full article on original website
Zorian
3d ago
Congratulations! That shows what hard work and tenacious determination will do!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Staten Island University Hospital offering paid summer internship program for college students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island University Hospital is offering a paid summer internship to current college students looking for experience in the health-care sector. The Executive Healthcare Internship (EHI) is open to current college undergraduate juniors and seniors with ties to the Staten Island community. Interns will get...
Montclair teachers union cites growing number of teacher grievances
The Montclair Education Association has appealed to the school district’s leadership to listen to the concerns of the union amid a rising number of grievances filed on behalf of its members. The association’s grievance team has been filing grievances for 10% or more of the union membership in recent...
She Says Doctors Ignored Her Concerns About Her Pregnancy. For Many Black Women, It’s a Familiar Story.
Black women in America are more than twice as likely as white women to have a stillbirth. Getting physicians to take their concerns seriously is one reason for this disparity, they say: “If you’re a Black woman, you get dismissed.”
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg earmarks $9 million for mental health outreach
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends a National Action Network event in September. His office is setting aside $9 million for mental health outreach programs. Some of the funding aims to help people in the criminal justice system connect with resources, reduce the chance of recidivism and to give people care before they ever risk arrest. [ more › ]
Black Creators Denied Perks Compared to White Counterparts Call Out Racism in ‘Gifting’ Space
Black content creators on social media are calling out the disparity between the gifts and perks they receive as compared to their white counterparts. Antoni Bumba is a lifestyle creator with nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, NBC News reports. After deciding to share an apartment with a fellow content creator in New York City, the roomies decided to reach out to PR companies to receive free items they could generate new content around.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
laborpress.org
Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage
An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
nynmedia.com
Opinion: Hospitals that get tax breaks without fully reinvesting in communities hurt all New Yorkers
As a pediatric emergency room nurse, my job is to give sick kids the care they need and comfort worried parents during their most terrifying moments. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, when so many pediatric nurses like me were assigned to the adult COVID-19 units, I made it my mission to hold the hands of as many dying patients as possible, so that no one had to die alone.
Woman who lived in shelter as child now helping families in same situation -- at the same NJ shelter
As a child, she lived there. Now she's helping families in the same way, 25 years later.
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
proclaimerscv.com
New York City Is Struggling On The Process Applications Of The Food stamps
NEW YORK — Half of the people that live in New York City and other New Yorkers who applied for SNAP benefits or more commonly known as food stamps are waiting for the long-awaited response. The process of the application has been very slow, the federal money is there, but the city has been having a hard time because of the long wait.
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
‘Scream 6’ being set in NYC is a very terrifying sign for the city
The last person Mayor Eric Adams wanted to see on a New York City subway train is Ghostface. But when Paramount announced that the upcoming film “Scream VI,” out March 10, would be set right here in New York City, the poster depicted the masked serial killer staring out of an MTA car window, knife in hand, with the ominous tagline “New York. New Rules.” Replied everybody in the five boroughs: “Just what the MTA needs — another deranged slasher.“ “Scream” is seizing a tense moment when New York’s rising crime is the talk of the nation. So, after 26 years of killing...
Census Data Shows Americans Fleeing Blue States like New York For The Sun Belt
Kate Anderson on December 23, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – A report released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows significant growth for southern red states and significant declines for blue states such as New York and California. According to the census report, the U.S. population increased by 1.2 million inhabitants between 2021 and 2022. Only the southern and western U.S. showed positive growth, with the South increasing by 1.1%, or 1,370,163 residents, while the western side added 153,601 people. Texas had the largest increase out of all 50 states with over 400,000 people coming to the Lone Star State. The post Census Data Shows Americans Fleeing Blue States like New York For The Sun Belt appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2