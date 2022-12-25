Ready to turn up the volume? Meebits has announced an NFT music album called “Meetbits Turn On” in collaboration with Authentic Artist’s WarpSound. The collaboration represents the latest destination in an ongoing non-fungible journey. Back in March, NFT trailblazer, Yuga Labs, acquired the legendary Meebits and CryptoPunks collections from Larva Labs. Then, in early November it partnered with Authentic Artist’s Warpsound for the release of AI-generated music. Now, the project has arrived at an exciting new juncture with the launch of a game-changing NFT album.

2 DAYS AGO