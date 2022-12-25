Read full article on original website
Meebits and WarpSound Realease Awesome NFT Album
Ready to turn up the volume? Meebits has announced an NFT music album called “Meetbits Turn On” in collaboration with Authentic Artist’s WarpSound. The collaboration represents the latest destination in an ongoing non-fungible journey. Back in March, NFT trailblazer, Yuga Labs, acquired the legendary Meebits and CryptoPunks collections from Larva Labs. Then, in early November it partnered with Authentic Artist’s Warpsound for the release of AI-generated music. Now, the project has arrived at an exciting new juncture with the launch of a game-changing NFT album.
Decentraland Debuts Pioneering New ‘Worlds’ Feature
As the industry matures, more innovative concepts continue to emerge from pioneering Metaverse projects. Effectively, stretching the bounds of possibility and adding more versatility to an ever growing entertainment medium. One of these early trailblazers comes in the shape of Decentraland, which recently announced the beta version of its new ‘Worlds’ feature.
