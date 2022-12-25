Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Kansas Public Universities Finalizing Plan in Response to Shortage of K-12 Teachers
TOPEKA, Kan. — Education deans at public universities in Kansas working on solutions to a K-12 teacher shortage want to dramatically expand over three years state financial aid for college students in education programs and to implement a partnership to uniformly compensate student teachers. The task force appointed by...
adastraradio.com
Kansas 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics Now Available
TOPEKA, Kan. – Recently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released the Kansas 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics. “The Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report contains information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and more,” Kay Haug, State Registrar, said. “It is a valuable tool for public health program evaluation and community health assessment.”
lawrencekstimes.com
Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
Pratt Tribune
Kansas net farm income holding steady in ’22, but next year could be tougher
MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices...
lawrencekstimes.com
Americans for Prosperity urges attorney general to investigate Kansas open record requests
TOPEKA — A conservative political organization wants the Kansas attorney general to investigate the state Department of Commerce’s response to record requests with an emphasis on the alleged failure to promptly and fully disclose information about a category of business tax incentives. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation of...
NW Kan. organizations receive economic development funding
TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland recently announced the award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant program. In total, 61 recipients will receive nearly $2.7 million to invest in small communities across the state. . “SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements...
21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
Legislature preps to press hot buttons instead of helping Kansans | Commentary
Outgoing lawmaker Chuck Schmidt says culture wars nonsense takes precedence over Medicaid expansion and inflation.
adastraradio.com
More of the same in 2023?
A southwestern Indiana farmer expects to see similar challenges during the 2023 crop year. Mark Seib says farmers will likely continue to see the ripple effects of supply chain disruptions. “I think we’ll still continue to see the challenges that we have in getting parts and getting the machinery up...
adastraradio.com
Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured
A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
fortscott.biz
K-State 2023 Weed School
Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
adastraradio.com
Lawmakers Release $15 Million for Development of South-Central Kansas Mental Health Hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to...
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kansas
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline.
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.
KAKE TV
'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Bridge near Fairview slated for state project
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
ncsha.org
Kansas Housing Awards $4.9 Million in MIH Funds and 7.5 Million in KHITC Funds for Rural Housing Development
Eleven Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $4,998,936 in Moderate Income Housing (MIH) funds and 7,593,000 in Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits (KHITC). The awards, made possible through the state of Kansas’ MIH and KHITC programs, will provide resources to develop moderate income housing for families in rural communities.
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
