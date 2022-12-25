ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

adastraradio.com

Kansas 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics Now Available

TOPEKA, Kan. – Recently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has released the Kansas 2021 Annual Summary of Vital Statistics. “The Kansas Annual Summary of Vital Statistics report contains information on births, deaths, marriages, divorces and more,” Kay Haug, State Registrar, said. “It is a valuable tool for public health program evaluation and community health assessment.”
lawrencekstimes.com

Gov. Kelly searching for new secretaries of transportation, administration and a fire marshal

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s list of second-term executive branch vacancies climbed to three with retirement of the state’s fire marshal. Kelly, who will be sworn into office Jan. 9 following reelection in November, must replace state fire marshal Doug Jorgensen, who was among the few holdovers from the administrations of Republican Govs. Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
Hays Post

NW Kan. organizations receive economic development funding

TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland recently announced the award recipients for the new Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant program. In total, 61 recipients will receive nearly $2.7 million to invest in small communities across the state. . “SEED grants provide funding for quality-of-life enhancements...
KSNT News

21 abortions performed per day in Kansas during 2021, KDHE says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates abortion statistics for Kansas in 2021. The KDHE recently released their Annual Summary of Vital Statistics for 2021 which included updated numbers for abortions in the Sunflower State. In total, 7,849 abortions were performed in Kansas during 2021. Stretched over […]
adastraradio.com

More of the same in 2023?

A southwestern Indiana farmer expects to see similar challenges during the 2023 crop year. Mark Seib says farmers will likely continue to see the ripple effects of supply chain disruptions. “I think we’ll still continue to see the challenges that we have in getting parts and getting the machinery up...
INDIANA STATE
adastraradio.com

Groundwater Levels in Western Kansas to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
fortscott.biz

K-State 2023 Weed School

Kansas State Research and Extension will be hosting the 2023 Eastern Kansas Weed Schools in three locations across eastern Kansas:. January 23rd, Ottowa, Neosho County Community College, 7-9 pm. January 24th, Bronson, Bronson Public Library, 7-9 am. January 24th, Parsons, SE Research and Extension Center, 11:30 am- 1:30 pm. Please...
KAKE TV

'That's huge': Kansas grocery tax to drop on New Year's Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Starting on New Year's Day, the state tax on groceries will drop two and a half percent. Right now, the plan is for the grocery tax to disappear in 2025. Say you pay $10 in taxes on groceries. With the state tax reduced by 2.5%, you could save 25 cents for every $10.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Bridge near Fairview slated for state project

Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County — just a mile south of Fairview on 220th...
FAIRVIEW, KS
KOLR10 News

Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
MISSOURI STATE

