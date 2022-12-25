PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -‘Sauvage’ means ‘wild’ or ‘natural’ in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes-- so he likes to focus on as close to just the grapes as possible-- or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find 200+ rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO