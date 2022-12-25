Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real EstateMark HakePhoenix, AZ
82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130KZack LoveApache Junction, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek recycles: Free Christmas tree, cooking oil disposal before Jan. 21 QC Recycles event
The gifts are all unwrapped and many are beginning to take down holiday decorations while feasting on those leftovers, preparing for New Year's and continuing family traditions. Before you dispose of your Christmas tree and holiday cooking oil, don't forget that the Town of Queen Creek makes it easy to recycle these items.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek public safety departments ask residents to practice fireworks safety during the holidays
Fireworks can be festive and exciting, but it is important to know the laws and risks associated with their use. The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department (QCFMD) and Queen Creek Police Department (QCPD) remind residents that not all fireworks are legal in Arizona. Legal consumer fireworks include ground and sparkling devices.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrates 20 years
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th anniversary this year as Queen Creek’s official chamber since 2002. Their motto of "Building Business and Community Through Connections" is part of the chamber's mission to solve problems so that local business members can thrive, as they feel strong businesses create strong communities.
themesatribune.com
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Christmas at Schnepf Farms wraps for 2022
Yesterday was the last day to enjoy Christmas at Schnepf Farms for 2022 and while everywhere else seemed to have a natural white Christmas this holiday weekend, visitors to the Queen Creek farm enjoyed the artificial kind of snow. Our recent cold snap offered a solid real ice skating rink...
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
fox10phoenix.com
Coolidge Dam records highest water level in 5 years
Six months ago, Caywood Farms in Casa Grande was dusty, dry and brown. Now it's wet, muddy and most importantly - it's green. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches
An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
AZFamily
Sauvage Bottle Shop in downtown Phoenix wants to ‘demystify’ wine to the masses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -‘Sauvage’ means ‘wild’ or ‘natural’ in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes-- so he likes to focus on as close to just the grapes as possible-- or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find 200+ rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs.
West Valley View
VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair
With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
KTAR.com
Phoenix Fire hazmat crews called to Christown Spectrum mall for gas leak
PHOENIX — A hazmat situation outside the Christown Spectrum mall prompted evacuations Friday morning, authorities said. A woman accidentally ran over an above-ground Southwest Gas regulator in the mall parking lot at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The driver...
Sheriff: 3 Chandler residents dead after falling through ice at Arizona lake
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — EDITOR'S NOTE: It was initially reported by authorities that four people had fallen into the lake, that number has since been corrected to three people. Three Chandler residents are dead after a group of people fell through ice frozen over Woods Canyon Lake, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
KTAR.com
Rain, cooler temperatures expected in Phoenix area for last stretch of 2022
PHOENIX — After experiencing spring-like conditions over the Christmas holiday, metro Phoenix can expect to see its version of winter weather over the final stretch of 2022. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, but enjoy it while you can. A storm system is expected to bring below-normal temperatures and significant rainfall into the Valley overnight.
citysuntimes.com
New Scottsdale hideaway nightclub offers après-ski winter vibes year-round
Old Town Ski Lodge, a uniquely chilled nightclub hideaway that offers a cozy winter aesthetic year round, is officially open upstairs at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Thoughtfully designed and newly created, Old Town Ski Lodge is an immersive destination experience that offers an escape from the heat of the Sonoran Desert to a comforting winter ski lodge. Bundle up at Old Town Ski Lodge for chilly hand-crafted après ski cocktails such as a Smores Martini, the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail (served in a thermos), a Jack Frost Martini and boozy snow cones, to name a few.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Sky Harbor experiences almost 100 cancelations on Christmas, more than 200 delays
Flightaware.com shows there’s been 93 cancelations at Sky Harbor on Christmas Day, with well over 200 delays, leaving many travelers feeling anything but jolly. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has the story.
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
Comments / 0