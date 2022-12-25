ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrates 20 years

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th anniversary this year as Queen Creek’s official chamber since 2002. Their motto of "Building Business and Community Through Connections" is part of the chamber's mission to solve problems so that local business members can thrive, as they feel strong businesses create strong communities.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Christmas at Schnepf Farms wraps for 2022

Yesterday was the last day to enjoy Christmas at Schnepf Farms for 2022 and while everywhere else seemed to have a natural white Christmas this holiday weekend, visitors to the Queen Creek farm enjoyed the artificial kind of snow. Our recent cold snap offered a solid real ice skating rink...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches

An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Sauvage Bottle Shop in downtown Phoenix wants to ‘demystify’ wine to the masses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -‘Sauvage’ means ‘wild’ or ‘natural’ in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes-- so he likes to focus on as close to just the grapes as possible-- or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find 200+ rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs.
PHOENIX, AZ
West Valley View

VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair

With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
KTAR.com

Phoenix Fire hazmat crews called to Christown Spectrum mall for gas leak

PHOENIX — A hazmat situation outside the Christown Spectrum mall prompted evacuations Friday morning, authorities said. A woman accidentally ran over an above-ground Southwest Gas regulator in the mall parking lot at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release. The driver...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Rain, cooler temperatures expected in Phoenix area for last stretch of 2022

PHOENIX — After experiencing spring-like conditions over the Christmas holiday, metro Phoenix can expect to see its version of winter weather over the final stretch of 2022. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, but enjoy it while you can. A storm system is expected to bring below-normal temperatures and significant rainfall into the Valley overnight.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

New Scottsdale hideaway nightclub offers après-ski winter vibes year-round

Old Town Ski Lodge, a uniquely chilled nightclub hideaway that offers a cozy winter aesthetic year round, is officially open upstairs at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale. Thoughtfully designed and newly created, Old Town Ski Lodge is an immersive destination experience that offers an escape from the heat of the Sonoran Desert to a comforting winter ski lodge. Bundle up at Old Town Ski Lodge for chilly hand-crafted après ski cocktails such as a Smores Martini, the Matterhorn Thermos Cocktail (served in a thermos), a Jack Frost Martini and boozy snow cones, to name a few.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location

A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters’ dog found after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog has been reunited with his owner, a Phoenix firefighter, after going missing during a break-in at a Glendale home. Roommates Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali had come home to find someone had ransacked their house near 55th Avenue and Thunderbird, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. Their dog Bear had also disappeared. However, one of Normali’s dogs, Coto, was able to find his way back home. On Tuesday, the other dog, Bear, was found safe in a nearby gated community and taken home.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy