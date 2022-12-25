Read full article on original website
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Carlos Correa gaining interest from 3 teams amid stalled Mets deal
The New York Mets are in the midst of trying to save their Carlos Correa signing. Their addition of the All-Star shortstop has been delayed by concern over his physical, which nixed his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Correa...
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees land 2 stud bullpen arms in MLB Network Gleyber Torres mock-trade
The New York Yankees trading Gleyber Torres is entirely contingent on DJ LeMahieu’s health and Anthony Volpe’s readiness to make the jump to Major League Baseball. Reports have indicated that DJ is progressing nicely from a toe injury that ended his 2022 season prematurely. Volpe is expected to...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Justin Verlander Posts Message on Instagram to New York Mets Fans
New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander posted a message to Mets fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a two-year, $86.7 million contract to sign with the club earlier this month.
Are Gleyber Torres’ days numbered with the Yankees?
We are still in the holiday season with the new year approaching and the Yankees are working behind the scenes to improve their chances at a World Series in 2023. The bombers have been very active thus far in the off-season re-signing Aaron Judge as well as Anthony Rizzo and signing stud starter Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal.
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yankees could fill left field with economical veteran
The New York Yankees may have to take a more economical approach toward filling the left field position. Having lost out on Michael Conforto, Michael Brantley, Andrew Benintendi, and others, general manager Brian Cashman could turn his attention toward the trade market for a player like Max Kepler or Bryan Reynolds.
New York Mets and Carlos Correa 'are confident they can iron out a deal despite surgery concerns'
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are 'confident they can find a contract agreement in the coming days', despite concerns from the team about his 2014 leg injury that needed surgery.
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Mets and Carlos Correa are still in limbo; what could come next?
Nearly a week after owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, the two sides are still in limbo over the infielder's questionable physical examination. The prolonged silence from both Correa's camp — Scott Boras' agency — and the Mets suggests an impasse.
The Yankees are gearing up for an intense shortstop position battle led by top prospect
The New York Yankees have a few big decisions to make in the infield this upcoming season, especially with Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the roster. General manager Brian Cashman has had a difficult time offloading some of the bigger contracts on the team, notably players that failed to make a significant impact in 2022. Donaldson put together a stellar defensive season but struggled offensively, and considering he’s set to earn $21 million next year, saving a bit of his salary seems to be an obvious move.
Meet Texas Rangers Nathan Eovaldi’s Wife, Rebekah Eovaldi
Veteran MLB player Nathan Eovaldi is in the news for agreeing to a two-year contract with the Texas Rangers. The athlete is also thriving personally, having just celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary. Nathan Eovaldi’s wife, Rebekah Eovaldi, has known the baseball pro for a long time, and they have practically spent half of their life together. The charming baker has brought sweetness to her husband’s life. We reveal more about Nathan Eovaldi’s wife in this Rebekah Eovaldi wiki.
NFL World Speculating About JJ Watt's Future Monday
There was a fascinating sight as JJ Watt was coming off the field following Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watt, who has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, was crying coming off the field after the loss. He knows that there's a chance that he played his last home game as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Former All-Star Pitcher Hopes To Revive His Career With LA
Although many Dodger fans might consider this offseason a complete failure, L.A. made under-the-radar moves that could benefit them this upcoming season. Their biggest signing came in Noah Syndergaard, a former All-Star looking to regain his groove with the Boys in Blue. However, Los Angeles’ first signing of the offseason,...
How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed
The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
