Martina Navratilova became world no. 1 in singles and doubles in her career and now she backs Coco Gauff to do the same thing. In August 2022, Gauff reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in her career, but it wasn't in singles. She became the highest-ranked player in doubles and got only three spots away from it in singles this year. In October, the 18-year-old American was ranked fourth and eventually, she finished the season as world no. 7.

2 DAYS AGO