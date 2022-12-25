ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Navratilova backs Gauff to become world no. 1

Martina Navratilova became world no. 1 in singles and doubles in her career and now she backs Coco Gauff to do the same thing. In August 2022, Gauff reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in her career, but it wasn't in singles. She became the highest-ranked player in doubles and got only three spots away from it in singles this year. In October, the 18-year-old American was ranked fourth and eventually, she finished the season as world no. 7.
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday

Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died 'Suddenly'

A legendary golf star has tragically died "suddenly" over the holiday season. Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female golfers in the sport's history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of...
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star

The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup

PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
ATP Tour, PacificPine Sports Partner to Create Officially Licensed Tennis Development Centres in China & Hong Kong

The ATP Tour announced today a new partnership with PacificPine Sports (PPS) to create a range of world-class ATP-licensed tennis centres in China and Hong Kong. The multi-year partnership, which begins in 2023, is an exciting opportunity for the ATP to engage with junior tennis players and young fans locally, expand opportunities in the sport, and for ATP Coach members to share their expert knowledge with players in a fast-growing region.
Djokovic loses 'miracle worker' physio Ulises Badio with Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist now on board

Novak Djokovic's long-time physio Ulises Badio is no longer part of his team as Djokovic adds the former physio of Jannik Sinner to his team ahead of the Australian Open. Badio was described as the 'miracle worker' behind Djokovic's success overseeing the Serbian play without any injuries at an age when most players start to experience them frequently. The Argentine joined Djokovic in 2017 after helping him heal the elbow that at one point threatened his career.

