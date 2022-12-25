Read full article on original website
Related
Blind date: ‘He assumed I was over 30. I had fun watching him dig his way out of that hole’
Olivia, 29, a political consultant, meets Shawn, 32, engineer and YouTuber
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Yardbarker
Navratilova backs Gauff to become world no. 1
Martina Navratilova became world no. 1 in singles and doubles in her career and now she backs Coco Gauff to do the same thing. In August 2022, Gauff reached the world no. 1 spot for the first time in her career, but it wasn't in singles. She became the highest-ranked player in doubles and got only three spots away from it in singles this year. In October, the 18-year-old American was ranked fourth and eventually, she finished the season as world no. 7.
World's Only Nonuplets, 5 Girls and 4 Boys, Head Home Months After Celebrating First Birthday
Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby's nine babies were born in Morocco in May 2021 at 30 weeks After receiving care for over a year, the Guinness World Record-breaking nonuplets are finally home in Mali. Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby welcomed their nine babies in Morocco last May. Afterwards, the children — who arrived at 30 weeks — spent months in the hospital before moving to an apartment, where they continued to receive care, according to the BBC. But on Tuesday, the children arrived safely in Mali, per the outlet. "It's a lot...
Breaking: Legendary Golf Star Has Died 'Suddenly'
A legendary golf star has tragically died "suddenly" over the holiday season. Kathy Whitworth, one of the best female golfers in the sport's history, has tragically died at the age of 83. She reportedly passed suddenly. "It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star
The family of Pelé, the international star who was instrumental in three World Cup championships with Brazil across three decades and who energized U.S. soccer with the New York Cosmos in the 1970s, has spent the past several days saying goodbye. The post Family of International Soccer Icon Pelé Bids Farewell to Dying Star appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Pele’s daughter gives heartbreaking update on Brazil World Cup legend as she vows to stay by cancer-stricken dad’s side
PELE'S daughter has said his family are grateful for "another night" with the Brazil World Cup legend. Kely Nascimento has posted a heartbreaking update as the three times World Cup winner's family gathered to be beside him in hospital for Christmas, as his cancer worsens. His children have posted emotional...
Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman in sports — here's how the tennis superstar makes and spends her millions
With annual earnings of $51.1 million, the Japanese tennis superstar and four-time Grand Slam champion was the highest-paid woman in sports in 2022.
Lionel Messi's room during the Qatar World Cup is being turned into a small museum
During the World Cup in Qatar, Messi and his Argentina teammates stayed on campus at Qatar University.
Argentina World Cup winner brings trophy to his wedding, kisses it with his wife
Nicolás Tagliafico and Caro Calvagni also kissed the trophy, while the defender wore his World Cup winner's medal around his neck.
Cristiano Ronaldo slammed as ‘arrogant and cumbersome’ by Fabio Capello for Portugal showing at World Cup
FORMER England manager Fabio Capello has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo "arrogant and cumbersome" after his poor World Cup showing. The 37-year-old captained Portugal as they crashed out to Morocco in the quarter-finals. Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, topping off a disastrous period for him after having his contract ripped up...
Neymar sent off for PSG after dive in 1st game since WCup
PARIS (AP) — Neymar was sent off in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win against Strasbourg after the Brazil forward’s second-half dive in the penalty area Wednesday in his first match since the World Cup. Neymar picked up his first yellow card in the 61st minute for catching Strasbourg...
Novak Djokovic lands in Australia quietly 12 months after deportation
Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia, nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men’s singles title at next month’s Australian Open. The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year’s tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in...
atptour.com
ATP Tour, PacificPine Sports Partner to Create Officially Licensed Tennis Development Centres in China & Hong Kong
The ATP Tour announced today a new partnership with PacificPine Sports (PPS) to create a range of world-class ATP-licensed tennis centres in China and Hong Kong. The multi-year partnership, which begins in 2023, is an exciting opportunity for the ATP to engage with junior tennis players and young fans locally, expand opportunities in the sport, and for ATP Coach members to share their expert knowledge with players in a fast-growing region.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic loses 'miracle worker' physio Ulises Badio with Jannik Sinner's former physiotherapist now on board
Novak Djokovic's long-time physio Ulises Badio is no longer part of his team as Djokovic adds the former physio of Jannik Sinner to his team ahead of the Australian Open. Badio was described as the 'miracle worker' behind Djokovic's success overseeing the Serbian play without any injuries at an age when most players start to experience them frequently. The Argentine joined Djokovic in 2017 after helping him heal the elbow that at one point threatened his career.
Yardbarker
‘He can win any tournament he plays,’ Rafael Nadal praises Nick Kyrgios ahead of Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has the ‘weapons to win’ the Australian Open says defending champion Rafael Nadal. The Australian number one enjoyed his best season in 2022, winning the Australian Open doubles tournament and reaching his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Nadal, as captain of the Spain side, was...
‘My goal is to fight for anything,’ Rafael Nadal on his hopes for the season
Rafael Nadal says he hopes this season isn’t his last, and he is excited for what it holds
Comments / 0