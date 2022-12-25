Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 8372 Vine Street in Hartwell.
WLWT 5
Multi-car crash with injury reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Multi-car crash with injury reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Police responding to a crash, possible injuries on Gray Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responding to a crash with possible injuries on Gray Road in College Hill. The road is being shut down at the merge with Groesbeck Road, near Argus Road, use caution in this area.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with a car into a ditch on North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with a car into a ditch at 1136 W. North Bend Road in College Hill. Possible injuries.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine.
WLWT 5
Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on US 27 southbound in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 1800 US 27 southbound in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to OH-129 in Hamilton for a reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County, shoulder is blocked
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash on I-75S near Cin-Day Road in Clermont County. The left shoulder is blocked and traffic is impacted.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews are responding to Oxford for a crash with injuries on Millville Oxford Road.
WLWT 5
1 person shot in West End, police say
CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area.
WLWT 5
Police have responded to a crash in Northside, car clipped a house
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a crash at Virginia Avenue and Bruce Avenue, in Northside. A car clipped a house and another vehicle, then reportedly fled the scene.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash into a building on Beekman Street in South Cumminsville.
WLWT 5
One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road.
WLWT 5
Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford.
