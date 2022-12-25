ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 8372 Vine Street in Hartwell.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 person shot in West End, police say

CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchell Ave

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to reports of two crashes on I-75N between Hopple St. and Mitchel Ave. Use caution when approaching this area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
MILFORD, OH

