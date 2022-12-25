ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odyssey

The Muppet Christmas Carol is the Greatest Christmas Movie Ever

By Danny Barringer
Odyssey
Odyssey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kFgp_0juHqU7x00

As a child, I was gifted a VHS copy of The Muppet Christmas Carol. Since then, I have adored Jim Henson's adaptation of Charles Dickens' literary classic which brilliantly substitutes the beloved Muppet characters for the key roles in the Christmas fable. As with any adaptation, some liberties were taken, such as Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat combining to narrate the story, yet it is in these subtle nuances that the movie appeals to and satisfies the attention of children while intelligent jokes and puns keep the adult audience jolly and intrigued.

The impressive feat of this movie is its ability to maintain the core values, story lines, and morals behind Mr. Dickens' original masterpiece. The movie opens up, hitting hard on the sheer meanness of Ebeneezer Scrooge and (seemingly) the entire town's disdain for the miser. Song and dance by puppets elucidate the fair perceptions while conveying a comical undertone through many techniques, including purposely incorrect pluralization of words to fit rhyming schemes.

Through the woven tapestry that only Jim Henson could weave with the proverbial thread from Charles Dickens, the story ebbs and flows from comedy to plot, effortlessly glued together with incredibly well-written songs that drive home the felicity every Christmas movie needs. As any Dickens/A Christmas Carol fan knows, though, this story is not one that is 100% light and airy. In Scrooge's youth, through flashbacks with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, we find the true reasons for his paltry disposition.

In fact, Disney, who distributed the motion picture, was so focused on keeping the movie upbeat and cheery for children, that one of the most poignant songs in any movie ever was cut from the theatrical release of the film because they deemed the song too sorrowful for a children's movie. Audit the song for yourself here. Because Brian Henson, the movie's director, was unapologetically against its deletion, the scene was allowed to appear on all VHS full-screen versions. However, all televised renditions of the movie (and even electronic library versions, such as the one you'll find on Amazon Prime) continue to leave the heart-wrenching song out of the story. Frankly, its absence leaves the scene almost confusingly sad, and as a kid, I am not sure I would have understood why Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat were tearful simply after Belle expressed a belief that Scrooge once loved her. It seems disconnected and lacking substance.

While no spoilers will be found here, I highly recommend anyone looking for a heartwarming, moralistic, and child-friendly Christmas movie seek out Jim Henson's A Muppet Christmas Carol. You will find it is a favorite for years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like the dazzling animated tale Klaus and delightful musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
ETOnline.com

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ Turns 30! Looking Back on Making the Holiday Classic

“All my friends have worked with the Muppets. Everybody I know has done a thing with the Muppets and I always felt a little bit left out,” Michael Caine told ET in 1992 on the set of The Muppet Christmas Carol, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. “But they only did half-hour television shows and I got to do a two-hour movie, so it's great.”
Odyssey

10 Christmas Movies That are Still Worth Watching After Christmas

1. Krampus. Although there have been a few the 2015 version is my absolute favorite. 2. The Nightmare Before Christmas. It is both a Halloween and Christmas movie but that doesn't mean it can't be enjoyed year-round. 3. Elf. It may be incredibly based around Christmas but, as such a...
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Collider

The 15 Best Netflix Original Movies Of 2022, Ranked

Netflix may be facing an uncertain future as it attempts to retain its subscribers while making sure that you’re not sharing your login information, but it's hard to discount what a successful year they had in 2022. Between returning favorites like The Crown, Stranger Things, Ozark, and Peaky Blinders alongside new hits like Wednesday and The Recruit, it’s easy to see why the service has been so valuable to fans. However, their film slate was just as strong, and this year provided some interesting developments on the future of Netflix’s franchises.
Collider

'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]

Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays

It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.
Looper

Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics

Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
webnewsobserver.com

Top 5 scariest horror movies to watch this weekend

Tick, tock! Tick, tock! The clock is ticking and it seems that 2022 is already out of our hands. There’s too much to do and so much to say to each other. But why not spend these last few days in silence? And to add a bit more of a thrill in the silence, maybe watch a horror movie or two with our friends and family. Perhaps these jump scares might make you jump to 2023, you never know.
digitalspy.com

First reviews land for Christian Bale's Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye

The first reviews for Christian Bale's new Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye are in — and it's fair to say that opinions are mixed. Based on Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same name, the film follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Bale) as he looks into a string of gruesome killings. Aiding Landor is the young U.S. Military Academy cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who would later become a world-famous author.
Odyssey

​If Lifetime Made More Hanukkah Movies

The holiday season is the most festive time of the year; as the sun goes down (at 4 p.m.) your neighbors’ lights go up, you consistently crave hot chocolate, and it quickly becomes impossible to start your car without catching a few bars of “Santa Baby.” But for those of us who smell latkes sizzling instead of chestnuts roasting, it’s also a season of injustice.
Odyssey

The 12 Songs of Christmas

These are the top 12 Christmas songs ranked and judged the way they should be. 11. "Santa Baby" - Eartha Kitt, Henri René & His Orchestra. 10. "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" - Michael Bublé. 9. "Last Christmas" - Wham!. 8. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" - The...
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist

The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
Odyssey

"Arthur's Perfect Christmas" Is The Perfect Holiday Special, Move Over Charlie Brown

As the holiday season draws nearer, many of us find ourselves drawn to the same old Rankin-Bass Christmas specials and the perennial favorite, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." However, I would like to suggest an overlooked alternative, "Arthur's Perfect Christmas." It is a heartfelt, funny, and surprisingly inclusive Christmas special that deserves more recognition.
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy