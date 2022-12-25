ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)

-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More

Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus

-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl

Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
Tony Khan Talks About AEW Departure Of Cody Rhodes

As noted, Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Grapsody podcast from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things All Elite Wrestling. In addition to the highlights we previously published from the interview here on the website, the AEW and ROH President also spoke about the AEW departure of Cody Rhodes.
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/26): San Antonio, Texas

All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, saw L.F.I.'s Dralístico take on Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event.
Nyla Rose Talks Character Evolution In AEW

All Elite Wrestling star Nyla Rose recently spoke with Fightful, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro-wrestling. During the chat with the site, the former Women’s World Champion talked character evolution, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On revealing more personality during promos:. “It feels...
WWE Promoting First Ever "Pitch Black Match" For Next Month's Royal Rumble

-- A never-before-seen match is set to take place at the Royal Rumble premium live event next month. Billed as a "Pitch Black Match", WWE has been promoting the match locally and now publicly on social media (seen below) and is conjunction with Mtn Dew's "Pitch Black" drink, which return to stores in January. No details on the structure, rules or participants of the match but a strong assumption would be that Bray Wyatt will be involved.
Kenny Omega On Why He Decided To Leave NJPW And Focus On All Elite Wrestling

Top AEW Star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW’s official website on a number of topics such as his loss to "The Ace Of NJPW" Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 and how the NJPW fans were happy to see him lose and to see the belt move on to Tanahashi, so that is when he realized that they didn’t really understand the vision and now is a good time to disappear and show the company the true meaning of loss.
Shawn Spears Comments On His Current AEW Status

Will Shawn Spears appear on All Elite Wrestling programming anytime soon?. During a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Shawn Spears commented on his AEW status. Spears hasn't appeared on AEW TV since October.
Tony Khan On Miro’s Status With AEW, Talents Complaining Or Staying Quiet If They Are Not Used

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how there are a number of wrestlers featured during AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage every week and you see a lot of names part of the show, but there are also dozens of names in AEW you don't see every week and sometimes they complain about it or are silent about it. Khan also discussed how sometimes there is a reason for that and he understands if he gets blamed for it as everybody wants to wrestle and be part of the show, so when they can get everybody involved he just loves that.
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): Columbus, Ohio

WWE recently had their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match in the main event.
Baron Corbin On The One Thing He Loves About Triple H Being In Charge

WWE RAW Star Baron Corbin recently appeared on the Johnny Dare Morning Show to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE Monday Night RAW has gotten new energy and new life since he moved to the show and how he is still adjusting, but it has been fun.

