AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how there are a number of wrestlers featured during AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage every week and you see a lot of names part of the show, but there are also dozens of names in AEW you don't see every week and sometimes they complain about it or are silent about it. Khan also discussed how sometimes there is a reason for that and he understands if he gets blamed for it as everybody wants to wrestle and be part of the show, so when they can get everybody involved he just loves that.

1 DAY AGO