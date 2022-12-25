Read full article on original website
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): Columbus, Ohio
WWE recently had their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage Match in the main event.
WWE News: Bobby Lashley's Best of 2022, Raw Superstar Celebrating 20 Years In WWE (Video)
-- WWE Is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin this week, and WWE has pieced together a special video for the current Monday Night Raw Superstar. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. You can view the new clip below, featuring...
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
GCW Announces Lio Rush Has Been Added To Their 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that Lio Rush is the latest talent to be added to the promotion's 2023 Jersey J-Cup Tournament set to take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from inside the White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey. Other wrestlers already announced for the tournament...
Molly Holly Names WWE Superstars She Wishes She Could Have Faced
Molly Holly missed the boat on working with a lot of women's wrestling stars, even though she did share the ring with her share of women's wrestling legends. During a recent K&S WrestleFest appearance, the former WWE performer named some wrestlers she wishes she would have had the opportunity to have matches with.
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
Eric Bischoff On If CM Punk Helped AEW’s Television Ratings
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how he was just living of the mystique he created in WWE the moment he arrived in AEW and how he was never a fan of CM Punk to begin with as he thinks CM Punk was over-hyped.
Road To AEW New Years Smash Special Released For This Week's Annual Themed Edition Of Dynamite (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the New Years Smash annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Booker T Says AEW Fans Act "Paranoid"
Do All Elite Wrestling fans act as if they are in a cult?. WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT broadcaster Booker T says some do. During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why "alot of" AEW fans act "paranoid." Featured below is...
Kevin Owens Talks About Teaming With John Cena Being "Full-Circle Moment" For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a "full-circle moment for him." Featured below...
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Being Completely Against No-Cut Clauses in WWE Contracts
-- WWE contracts have long been in unique for many reasons, one of which is that historically no contracts were negotiated with a no-cut clause, leaving the contracted talent susceptible to being released at any time. A fightfulselect.com report notes that the absence of any no-cut clauses was strictly a Vince McMahon preference as he was "vehemently" against the idea despite other company officials being open to the idea of including them in deals.
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Nyla Rose Talks Character Evolution In AEW
All Elite Wrestling star Nyla Rose recently spoke with Fightful, for an in-depth interview covering all things pro-wrestling. During the chat with the site, the former Women’s World Champion talked character evolution, and so much more. Featured below are the highlights. On revealing more personality during promos:. “It feels...
Being The Elite (Ep. 328): "A Crimson Christmas" (Full Episode Video)
This week's installment of Being The Elite has arrived. On Monday, December 26, 2022, episode number 328 of the weekly BTE digital series touched down via the official YouTube channel of the popular pro wrestling program. Featuring All Elite Wrestling action from the recent San Antonio TV taping in Texas,...
