New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Dallas. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Mavericks? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Sounds Off On James Harden Reportedly Wanting To Return To The Houston Rockets
The Philadelphia 76ers have gone on an excellent run since James Harden returned following a 14-game absence. The Beard's first game back was a loss to the Houston Rockets, but the team has since won 8 in a row. The Sixers are just 3 games out of the first seed in the Eastern Conference and keeping pace with the big-hitters at the top.
hotnewhiphop.com
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit
James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
RUMOR: James Harden’s Dwyane Wade roadblock holding back Rockets return
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rocked with James Harden rumors speculating on a potential return to the Houston Rockets this offseason. Could Dwyane Wade – a man who never played for the Sixers – be one of the biggest arguments for Harden to stay?. The reasons for James...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Made NBA History On Tuesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have had an underwhelming 2022-23 season so far, but veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been a major bright spot. The nine-time All-Star was in L.A.’s starting lineup to begin the season, but that changed after three games. Near the end of October, he took on...
RUMOR: 1 reason James Harden reunion could be attractive to Rockets despite messy exit
Amid rumors that James Harden is seriously considering returning to the Houston Rockets should he decide against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it is worth noting that Houston itself hasn’t really shut down the reports or rule out the possibility. Apparently, the Rockets have a reason for...
Inside The Nets' Power Of 'Belief'
Every time the Brooklyn Nets step foot on the hardwood, the power of belief within the group continues to grow stronger and stronger.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
LeBron leads LA past Orlando in front of record Magic crowd
ORLANDO, Fla. -- LeBron James scored a team-high 28 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 129-110 Tuesday night. Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 16 points. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points each. Tuesday featured the largest crowd in Amway Center history with 19,482 fans.
