Girl, 3, among three injured in Christmas Day crash in Gwent as man fights for his life

By Brittany Chain For Mailonline
 3 days ago
A three-year-old girl is among three people who have been injured in a Christmas Day car crash.

Police said three cars, a Vauxhall Corsa, Mini Cooper and Vauxhall Astra crashed about 1pm on Yard Coal Rise in Blackwood, Gwent.

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life, and the three-year-old girl was seriously hurt in the accident.

A 33-year-old woman was also injured.

The trio were all travelling in the Corsa and were taken to hospital.

'The driver of a Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries,' police said in a statement.

'He's been arrested on suspicion of three offences of serious injury by dangerous driving, and being unfit through drink or drugs.

'We've been making inquiries to trace a red Vauxhall Astra, which was also being driven on the road at the time and have now located the car'

A second man, 25, was also arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit through drink or drugs, police said.

Both men remain in police custody.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses.

Related
New York Post

Three Long Island teens killed when car crashes, overturns in woods

Three teenagers were killed when the car they were in flew off the road and crashed into the woods on Long Island Wednesday night. The 16-year-old driver, who didn’t have a license, and one of the passengers were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 in the horrific crash in Holtsville, according to Suffolk County police. Witnesses told police the car appeared to be speeding and overturned multiple times in the 9:45 p.m. wreck. Holtsville resident Cem Gunes was behind the wheel of his mother’s car and only had a learner’s permit, police said. Gunes and the two passengers, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot in as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital. A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.More follows. Read More Police cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingMan and woman arrested after Christmas Eve Wallasey pub shooting deathChristmas Eve pub shooting victim was ‘special daughter’
CBS Denver

Truck driver charged in deadly crash on I-25 that killed family of 5

A truck driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly crash in Weld County that killed a family of five from Wyoming. Jesus Puebla, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday evening. Puebla has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide, careless driving, reckless driving, commercial vehicle safety violation and driving without a commercial driver license. The Godines family killed in the crash included Emiliano, 51, Christina, 47, Aaron, 20, and Tessleigh, 3 months old. Halie Everts, 20, was also killed in the crash. All five people were from Gillette, Wyoming.They were killed after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer in northern Colorado near Highway 66 on June 13. Investigators with the Colorado State Patrol say the SUV was in the left lane of Interstate 25 in Weld County and had slowed for traffic when the semi slammed into it.  
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Dog ‘started fire’ on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning hairdryer on

A dog is believed to have caused a fire in a house on Christmas Eve after accidentally turning a hairdryer on.Essex Fire Service said crews were called to Hockley on Saturday evening following reports of a smoke-filled house.Firefighters reported a smouldering blaze in a bedroom and quickly worked to extinguish it, believing it was caused by a dog who jumped on a bed and turned a hairdryer on, causing it to set the bedding alight.The service has urged people to unplug electrical appliances when they are not being used.Watch Manager Gary Shinn said: “The homeowner was out and came back...
CBS San Francisco

Driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Highway 4 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) –  A crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg on Tuesday morning left one person dead, three others including an infant hospitalized and the wrong-way driver under arrest, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP initially received a report around 11:05 a.m. of someone driving west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 near Railroad Avenue. The vehicle, a Dodge Durango, collided head-on into a Honda Accord. A Toyota and a tanker truck then hit the Honda. The Dodge driver fled but was taken into custody by Pittsburg police, CHP officials said.The Honda...
PITTSBURG, CA
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
