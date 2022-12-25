Clive Davis says Whitney Houston made a 'valiant attempt' to give up drugs before her 2012 death

Clive Davis said his protegee Whitney Houston made a 'valiant attempt' to give up drugs, smoking and alcohol in the months before her 2012 death.

In an interview with Page Six , Davis, now 90, reminisced on spending time with Houston in the days before her death.

The singer was found at unresponsive in the bathtub in her suite at the Beverly Hilton hotel on the eve of the Grammy Awards in 2012.

Davis, a legendary music producer and A&R executive who revolutionized the music industry, was among those closest to her.

'I was with her 48 hours before her death. It never occurred to me that she would die two days later.

'She was showing me what she had done in rehab. How she had given up smoking, how she had cleared her throat of nicotine.

'And she was wanting to start going in the studio….I never would have thought 48 hours before her death, that she would pass, that there would be that horrendous, premature end to her life.

'She was making a valiant attempt during that period to give up drugs and rehabilitate herself,' Davis said.

Her death was ruled an accident, caused by drowning, as the result of a heart attack.

She had traces of cocaine in her system, that a coroner ruled was a contributing factor to her death.

The singer had battled drug and alcohol addiction for years, and struggled with her sexuality amid a tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown.

Her life is explored again in a new biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which premiered this weekend to mixed reviews.

Davis was a co-producer on the movie.

He told Page Six that it 'answers all the questions' fans may still have about Houston, a 'once in a lifetime singer.'

'Whether it’s her sexuality, whether it’s how she reacted to any innuendo that she was not singing black enough, or whether it was the impact of drugs, or whether it was recording with me.'

Among the themes explored in the film is Houston's relationship with friend Robyn Crawford.

The film suggests that they had an affair when Houston was a teenager. Their relationship after that was plutonic, according to the movie, which puts to bed long-held rumors that it might have gone on for years, and during Houston's marriage to Bobby Brown.

'The film is very clear that she had an affair with Robyn as a teenager, and then she, on her own said, "This is not for me."

'And that, "I want a home. I want a marriage. I want children. I don’t want a life-and-death struggle with my parents. It’s against my religion. I want you to be my best friend,"" Davis explained.

'And those were the terms. I mean, it lists men that she had affairs with well before Bobby.

'She was very clearly attracted to men and was heterosexual. In her adult life, it was not an issue in her marriage. She was not frustrated sexually with Bobby. She was wildly attracted, perhaps too attracted, in a mutually self-destructive relationship, but she was not frustrated.'

Crawford has told in the past how the pair were romantically involved, but how they had to squash their romance because of Whitney's rising star.

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair , Davis said he wanted to help produce the biopic because he was left dissatisfied with previous documentaries and films about the singer.

'The film is bold and honest—and really soars musically. It really celebrates the once-in-a-lifetime artist that Whitney was,' he said.