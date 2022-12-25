ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden 'seriously considering Houston Rockets return'

By Ben Nagle For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

76ers superstar James Harden is 'seriously considering' a return to the Houston Rockets if he fails to agree a new contract in Philadelphia, according to reports.

Harden is a 10-time NBA All-Star, nine of which in Houston, but his time at the franchise ended acrimoniously, with the 33-year-old requesting a trade in November 2020.

Despite that, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Harden is now openly weighing up the possibility of heading back to Texas if he doesn't agree a new contract in Philadelphia and heads into free agency in July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9loM_0juHkYjP00

In the report, it is claimed that staying with the 76ers is a possibility, especially given the team's seven straight victories, but his two-year $68.6million contract with the team includes a player option that would allow him to re-enter free agency.

It has been reported that Harden, despite forcing his way out of Houston at the start of 2021, 'has maintained a magnetic pull, drawn to the community, lifestyle and family there,' according to sources.

The guard arrived there in 2012 having started his career in Oklahoma City, and over the course of nine years picked up a series of accolades, including the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018.

After his exit at the start of 2021, his time with the Brooklyn Nets lasted just a year, and it appears his Philadelphia career could be heading the same way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDOJF_0juHkYjP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNjbs_0juHkYjP00

He only arrived at the Sixers in February, with he and Paul Millsap being traded to Philly in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round selections.

This season, Philly are 19-12 heading into a Christmas Day showdown with the New York Knicks and look primed for a run into the postseason.

In fact, how well the Sixers do this season could contribute heavily to Harden's decision on whether he stays or goes back to more familiar territory in Houston.

The Rockets are 9-23 for the season, meanwhile, and sit rock bottom of the Western Conference, thanks in part to their current five-game losing streak.

