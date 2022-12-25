ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Five arrested over deadly shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PPjTt_0juHizRK00

Five people have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America, police said.

The shooting occurred at the nation’s largest mall on Friday evening after a fight broke out between two groups of men. The 19-year-old was shot and died in front of a Nordstroms on the mall’s first floor.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced on Saturday that five arrests had been made in connection with the shooting. He said that all of the individuals arrested would face murder charges

According to Mr Hodges, two 18-year-old men and three 17-year-old males were arrested by a SWAT team at a home in nearby St Louis Park.

Mr Hodges said that one of the 18-year-olds is believed to be the alleged shooter, but noted that another suspect may also have fired a weapon. Police are also searching for a potential sixth suspect.

“I’m fairly confident we do have the person responsible for murdering the victim in custody,” he said during the press conference.

The chief said the shooting may have been the result of a “long-standing feud” between the two groups.

“So, you come to Bloomington and think you’re going to kill people and get away with it? No, we’re not playing that here. You’re going to jail, and we’re going to make sure that anybody else that helped these folks are going to go to jail, too,” Mr Hodges said.

Governor Tim Walz acknowledged the shooting on Saturday, noting that it was "absolutely unacceptable."

"We are in touch with local officials to provide the support and resources they need," he said.

According to Mr Hodges, police have spoken with the victim’s family, but have not released his name to the public.

On the day of the shooting there were 16 Bloomington police officers stationed at the mall. One of them heard the gunshots and attempted to save the victim, but was unsuccessful.

The shooting caused a lockdown at the mall, closing it for the remainder of the night on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The mall re-opened the following day, though the Nordstroms remained closed.

This is the second time this year a shooting has occurred at the mall. In August a group of men fired into a Nike store at another group of men they had fought with earlier in the day. No one was injured in that incident.

The Mall of America bans weapons on its premises, but does not require shoppers to pass through metal detectors at its entryways. According to the Associated Press , the mall said in October it was planning to test out a “weapons detection system” at one of its entries.

Comments / 19

Eagle Rider
3d ago

But the mall Banned weapons!!! How could this have happened ?? Criminals DON'T CARE about weapon bans or any other laws !!!!

Reply
12
Karen
3d ago

Nice to know that Walz is in agreement. With the defund police and lax bail for violent criminals I would have thought they would be back on the streets

Reply
6
Can't argue facts
3d ago

Time to close all malls. They've become a handout for thugs who rob stores, harass shoppers and have shootouts with each other.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Charges expected to be filed by noon Wednesday in Mall of America murder

(Bloomington, MN) -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is expected to file charges by noon today (Wednesday) against the suspects in Friday night's deadly shooting at the Mall of America. Prosecutors were granted a charging extension Tuesday as they continue to review evidence in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson from St. Paul. Officers said the five suspects were jailed pending second-degree murder charges. Three of the suspects are age 17 and two are 18. Investigators believe one of the adults pulled the trigger and say they're still looking for one more suspect.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Five suspects in Mall of America murder in court Tuesday

(Bloomington, MN) -- Five suspects in Friday night's fatal shooting at the Mall of America are expected to appear in court today (Tuesday) on second-degree murder charges. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says they believe the gunman is in custody but are looking for another possible suspect in the killing of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson. Three of the suspects are 17 years old and two are age 18. Hodges says no one is cooperating with the investigation.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alexander Stenberg, found dead off I-35 exit ramp in Elko New Market, died from extreme cold

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Authorities believe extreme cold killed a man who was found dead last week on an exit ramp in southern Minnesota.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the body of 34-year-old Alexander Stenberg, of Bloomington, was discovered Friday morning off of Interstate 35 in Elko New Market.Investigators think he stole a van that deputies found earlier in a nearby ditch, and started walking.Temperatures that morning were in the single digits below zero, but felt more like the minus-20s due to the wind chill.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
TheDailyBeast

Teens Killed Man at Mall, Then Ate White Castle, Cops Say

Five teenagers charged in a fatal Christmas weekend shooting at the Mall of America capped off the bloodshed by chowing down at a burger joint, police said. “The people we arrested here after the shooting, appears that they felt it was necessary to get something to eat. So they went to White Castle … and got a crave pack,” Bloomington, Minnesota, Police Chief Booker Hodges said. A 19-year-old was killed when a feud between two groups erupted in gunfire late Friday, and police arrested suspects aged 17 and 18 at a nearby home on Saturday.Read it at New York Post
BLOOMINGTON, MN
The Hill

1 killed in shooting at Mall of America

One person was killed after a shooter opened fire at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Friday evening, sending the largest mall in the country into lockdown. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference on Friday that an officer heard what they believed were gunshots at around 7:50 p.m. Central Standard…
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Chicago

Teenager dead after shooting prompts lockdown at Mall of America 2 days before Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A 19-year-old man died in a shooting that prompted the Mall of America to go on lockdown Friday night less than two days before Christmas.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says around 7:50 p.m., officers heard gunshots on the first floor of Nordstrom. There were 16 officers working in the mall at the time of the shooting.Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting involving anywhere between 5-9 individuals.Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting."This is just flat-out stupid," Hodges said. "We are going to catch you [the suspects],...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot dead at Minneapolis bus stop identified as Derrick Harding-Reyes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after an apparent homicide that happened near a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.Police have not released many details, but say the incident happened near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m.When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury.On Friday morning, he was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes. The medical examiner's report did not list a home address.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation, and the shooter fled the scene shortly after. Police tracked the suspect with a K-9 officer and say they have video of the suspect. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24th

Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser. The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for George Musser, who went missing on Saturday, December 24, 2022. George was last seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater, Minnesota, around 2:10 AM. George was last seen wearing a stocking cap and a dark gray flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
320K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy