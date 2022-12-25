Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice’s Husband Has to Thank Meghan Markle for Breaking Royal Family’s Christmas Tradition?
Meghan Markle reportedly sparked a change in the royal family's Christmas tradition that Kate Middleton didn't enjoy, but Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, got to take advantage of. Meghan Markle Changed A Christmas Tradition Within The Royal Household?. The former Suits star spent the holidays in 2017 with the...
Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release
Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of Tension in 2022 Christmas Card Photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language is analyzed in their 2022 Christmas card by an expert. The expert believes the couple shows some tension in the family photo.
Princess Diana Curtsying Goes Viral Ahead of 'Harry & Meghan' Part II
Old videos of Princess Diana performing a royal curtsy have gone viral on TikTok after Meghan Markle's re-enactment of her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II.
This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle
The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south. The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
Kate Middleton Once Underwent Emergency Surgery After Discovering a Mass on Her Head
Kate Middleton once had emergency surgery for a mass on her head. Here's a look at the Princess of Wales' health and the circumstances surrounding the surgery.
thezoereport.com
Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event
This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
Prince Louis Brings His Infectious Energy to His Royal Christmas Debut
The royal Christmas just got a whole lot more fun. On Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, made his royal Christmas debut, joining his big brother, Prince George, 9, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the royals' traditional walk to church on Christmas morning for the first time. (Louis appeared to attend last year's service as well, but the family's walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.)
womansday.com
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen Awkward Royal Family Moments You've Probably Never Seen. Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living...
JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William
Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Elle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
Elle
Kate Middleton Reveals In Twitter Video That Her Children Woke Her Up Very Early On Christmas Morning
The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor The Prince & Princess of Wales alongside the Duke & Duchess of Sussex greet mourners in Windsor. As they do annually, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William spent Christmas 2022...
Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore $130 Earrings That Were a Christmas Gift from Prince William
Kate Middleton stepped out for the royals annual Christmas walk yesterday—her first time doing the traditional walk as Princess of Wales—and wore a festive green coat dress, brown suede boots, a jaunty fedora, and some gorgeous earrings. And speaking of said earrings, apparently they were a gift from Prince William.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day
Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
Beaming Kate and William introduce their children to fans as interactions delight Sandringham crowd
The Princess of Wales and her husband guided George, Charlotte and Louis as they spoke with well wishers and received gifts from members of the public after their Christmas Day church service.
Prince Louis’ Sweet Gesture Helped Queen Consort Camilla Relax After Christmas Day Church Service, Body Language Expert Says
Instinctively sensing her tension and nervousness, little Louis stepped in to cheer her up.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
Comments / 0