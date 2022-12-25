ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
thezoereport.com

Kate Middleton’s Dress Just Stunned Everyone At The Earthshot Prize Event

This week, Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a three-day trip to Boston to attend The Earthshot Prize Awards, which was held on Dec. 2 at the MGM Music Hall. The annual event celebrated individuals whose work helps to repair the planet. Prior to the ceremony on Friday, the couple partook in a host of activities, and for these very public outings around Boston, Middleton wore outfits that showcased her polished and refined style. (She knew her fans would be watching!)
POPSUGAR

Prince Louis Brings His Infectious Energy to His Royal Christmas Debut

The royal Christmas just got a whole lot more fun. On Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, made his royal Christmas debut, joining his big brother, Prince George, 9, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the royals' traditional walk to church on Christmas morning for the first time. (Louis appeared to attend last year's service as well, but the family's walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.)
SheKnows

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
Elle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips on Suede Boots With Blue Coat & Matching Fascinator on Christmas Day

Queen Consort Camilla paired monochrome tones to celebrate Christmas with her family — notably King Charles’ first as monarch of the United Kingdom, following his broadcasted holiday speech. While leaving Sandringham Church in Norfolk during the occasion, the royal wore a deep blue coat with long sleeves, a paneled front and tufted trim atop what appeared to be a matching midi dress. Continuing her blue storyline was a matching fascinator trimmed with a pile of curled feathers. A dark blue stitched Chanel top-handle handbag, black leather gloves and a delicate silver pendant necklace — as well as a matching rectangular brooch — completed...
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle

The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...

