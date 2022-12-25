ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Christmas Day bombing site still a mess two years later as bizarre conspiracy theories linger

By G.P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
EXCLUSIVE pictures taken nearly two years after 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville show the destruction still left behind.

The motive behind the Christmas Day bombing that killed Warner and injured three remain unknown, sparking conspiracies around it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gYBo_0juHhjWj00
Pictures show the damage still left behind in downtown Nashville two years after Anthony Quinn Warner detonated a bomb Credit: The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyA6u_0juHhjWj00
The motive behind the bombing remains unknown Credit: The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pPdG_0juHhjWj00
Warner was reportedly into conspiracy theorists about 5G Credit: Reuters

The Christmas Day explosion damaged at least 65 buildings, 40 businesses, and displaced hundreds in the area.

Officials have not provided insight into why Warner chose the spot for the bombing, which damaged an AT&T building and wreaked havoc on cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states.

But according to a report, the bomber was "heavily into conspiracy theories" and believed 5G was the "root of all deaths in the region."

Soon after the bombing, a bizarre conspiracy claimed explosion was caused by a missile attack, as reported by NewsChannel5.

Conspiracy groups reportedly latched on to the explosion to promote claims about the government using 5G to spy on Americans.

Before the blast, witnesses heard a broadcast coming from Warner's RV giving a dire warning: “Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode."

The damage was so bad Warner's body had to be identified through DNA.

The Sun exclusively revealed that Warner was previously reported to police for "making bombs in his RV."

Neighbors described Warner as an "oddball" and the FBI looked into claims he was paranoid about 5G, but his motivation remains unknown.

Locals said he kept "No Trespassing" signs around his home and had been seen tinkering with an antenna on the roof of his house.

“We hope to get an answer. Sometimes, it’s just not possible,” David Rausch, the director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, told The Today Show on December 28.

“The best way to find motive is to talk to the individual. We will not be able to do that in this case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnpjH_0juHhjWj00
The Christmas Day explosion damaged at least 65 buildings, 40 businesses, and displaced hundreds in the area Credit: The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XiANm_0juHhjWj00
Before the blast, witnesses heard a broadcast coming from Warner's RV giving a dire warning Credit: The Mega Agency

