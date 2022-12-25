ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six dead and shoppers sent fleeing from mall shooting amid Christmas weekend violence across the US

By Aliki Kraterou, Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
 3 days ago
SIX people have died as shoppers were sent fleeing from a shooting at a mall during a Christmas weekend plagued with violence across the US.

A man was shot dead in West Philadelphia and police are investigating two separate double homicides in Denver after a man was fatally shot inside the Mall of America on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in West Philadephia Credit: 6 ABC Philadelphia
A gun was found near the victim in West Philadelphia Credit: 6 ABC Philadelphia
Police are investigating the death of two men from gunshot wounds Credit: 9 News
A fatal shooting incident led to a terrifying lockdown at Minnesota's Mall of America on Friday Credit: AP

A 20-year-old was shot dead in West Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, at 7.30pm after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found the man with gunshot wounds on the head, Fox29 reports.

He was pronounced dead at the scene while a gun was found with the victim.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the shooting.

No arrests have been made so far.

And in Aurora, Denver, police are looking into two double homicides on Christmas Eve.

Following reports of a welfare check, police were called to a property in the 1500 block of Boston street on Saturday, the Denver Post reports.

Upon arrival, they found two adults with apparent gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made so far and investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the two victims.

And later on the same day, officers were called about a shooting in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place.

Investigators found two men outside the property with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they died shortly after.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so, and tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

It comes after a man was fatally shot inside the Mall of America.

Customers and NFL players caught in the chaos fled to saferooms before Bloomington Police came and secured the largest mall in America during a Christmas shopping rush.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said he could not identify the victim, but did confirm that he was a 19-year-old Black man.

The victim was involved in an altercation at the Minneapolis mall that involved around five to nine people, according to footage reviewed by police.

The two groups began fighting and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

Another bullet grazed a bystander's jacket, but they were thankfully not struck.

An office inside the mall was alerted to the shooting and called for backup while he went in to respond.

First responders found the victim and performed life-saving procedures, but they were sadly unsuccessful in saving the man's life.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. This is flat-out stupid," said Hodges at a press conference.

"I'm trying to not get too mad."

Police are working to identify any suspects. No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The Mall of America confirmed the lockdown while local outlets shared an eerie picture of the abandoned scene inside the mall the day before Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, first responders flooded the outside parking lot which is ablaze with lights from their vehicles, according to a video from WCCO.

The New York Giants were staying at one of the adjacent hotels, and some of the players were inside when the lockdown took place, a spokesperson for the team told the AP.

Giants play-by-play commentator Bob Papa said that he was under lockdown at the Twin Cities Grill inside the mall.

More harrowing footage that appears to be from inside the mall showed an empty hallway filled with the sound of a broadcast voice telling shoppers to "seek shelter immediately."

"Attention, those who are not currently in a secure location should seek shelter immediately," the message says after an alarm sounds.

Another video appears to show shoppers having fun inside a store before hearing the shots fired, causing them to run to a safe location.

One person on Twitter claimed to be in "a cement room" and said "it's amazing how trained the staff is."

Another woman shared that her daughter was in a back room during the lockdown, and said: "I am more freaked out than she is, and this is just not right.

"She and the other young employees are having to keep more than a dozen customers calm and safe while they wait for word about what is happening.

"This is the second time in just a few months that this has happened."

The other lockdown occurred in August of this year due to reports of a shooting.

Just months ago, shoppers were asked to evacuate or take shelter inside the building after shots were fired.

The Mall of America is the largest mall in the United States and has several hotels and restaurants on the surrounding campus.

Luckily, all players were accounted for afterwards.

The BPD said more information would be shared on social media as it becomes available.

A man was shot and killed after an altercation inside a Nordstrom turned fatal, police said Credit: Facebook/Agus Torrefort
Sixteen officers were in the mall when the shooting took place Credit: AP
NFL players were also around the mall, but a spokesperson confirmed they were all accounted for after the incident Credit: AP
First responders flooded the scene to secure the area Credit: AP
The Mall of America is the largest mall in the country Credit: AP

Comments / 25

Robert Loveless
3d ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Well, if used to be- until many declared humans to be just animals, with no soul. Now the convinced just act like the animals they believe they are.

Reply(3)
4
 

