ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Two people are found dead at Jehovah's witness center in Colorado after reports of active shooter

By Emma James For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Two adults have been killed at a Jehovah’s witness center in Thornton, Colorado, as the bomb squad is called in over a ‘suspicious device’ found at the scene.

Witnesses claim they saw a suspect throw a Molotov cocktail into the building, as emergency service raced to the ‘homicide’

Thornton Police have confirmed that there are ‘no known threats’ to the community and witnesses are being interviewed.

Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed are responding to a shooting at the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation at 951 Milky Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7ns2_0juHhTLz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZ2ry_0juHhTLz00

Thornton Police department confirmed on Twitter that they are responding to a 'homicide' at the building - adding that there is 'no active threat.'

They said: 'The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined.

'A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit.

'Two adults are dead at the scene. Still no known threats to the Thornton community.'

A bomb squad van was also seen on the scene, along with the Adams County Sheriff's department's Hazardous Materials Unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Pxdz_0juHhTLz00

They did not confirm further details, adding that there was a 'heavy police presence' at the scene.

Resident Luis Sanchez told the Denver Post that he heard gunshots on Sunday morning.

He said he looked outside to see a woman lying on the ground outside, adding: ‘It’s very sad. It’s Christmas.’

Adams County Fire Department referred to the incident as 'domestic' but would not elaborate.

Thornton Fire Department responded to a structural fire at Kingdom Hall but did not find a blaze on arrival, handing the investigation over to cops.

The Jehovah Witnesses at the location have weekly meetings at 9:30 aam on Sundays.

This is a developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ette_0juHhTLz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihduY_0juHhTLz00

Comments / 11

Jonathan H Garcia
3d ago

I was raised JW and I still hold this religion close to my heart, may Jehova remember them in the new system of things

Reply(4)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Man hurt in shooting near motel in North Fort Collins

A person of interest is in custody, and investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near a motel in North Fort Collins on Friday. According to the Fort Collins Police press release, officers responded to the 1200 block of College Avenue after 11 a.m. when they received multiple calls about gunshots in the area. Police determined the victim left a motel room and was followed by someone associated with the room. When they both reached the 100 block of Conifer Street, the suspect shot the man and then ran away. The gunshot victim then ran into a nearby store,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 men killed in shooting on E Tennessee Place in Aurora

Two men died after they were found injured in a shooting in the 17500 block of E Tennessee Place in Aurora on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the report of the shooting around 12:30 pm. Both victims were found with gunshot injuries. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. There were no arrests or immediate suspect information the day of the shooting. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tip through Crime Stoppers, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
AURORA, CO
CBS San Francisco

Update: Man arrested on hate crime charge after racist, homophobic rant at San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON -- Police in San Ramon arrested a man in connection with a racist and homophobic rant against two customers eating at an In-N-Out Burger on Christmas Eve.According to Police Chief Denton Carlson, officers arrested 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver, Colorado on suspicion of committing a hate crime. Krah was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez."We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work and visit," police said in a statement Monday.    Before his arrest, San Ramon Police said...
SAN RAMON, CA
9NEWS

2 found dead in Aurora home Christmas Eve morning

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday morning on Boston Street near East Colfax Avenue. That's about three blocks east of the city line with Denver. Aurora Police (APD) said they were called at around 10:30 a.m. The circumstances around the incident and the...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Teen injured in shooting gets Christmas gift, training from Denver Police

This Christmas 14-year-old Kamorin spent a day paging his new colleagues, learning safety technique and enforcing the law. He was able to experience what it's like to be a Denver police officer on Friday."We did tickets and warnings, and then, we got to catch the guy," he said. "It means a lot. It really makes me happy. It's been the best year, except for the August thing."In August, Kamorin was driving home from school with his mom from his first day of school near East 14th Avenue when a shooting broke out. Kamorin was hit in the arm. In light...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews battling blaze at Circle K gas station car wash in Aurora

Fire crews are battling a fire at a Circle K gas station at 291 South Sable Blvd. in Aurora Monday afternoon.The fire itself is at the car wash, which is detached from the gas pumps, but fire crews were flowing large quantities of water to keep the gas pumps cool, according to an Aurora Fire Rescue spokesperson.There did not appear to be any injuries, as there were no cars or people inside, the spokesperson said, but an investigation will determine that.The roof of the structure caved in as a result of the fire and fire officials are considering the scene a structure collapse.Motorists should avoid the area of Sable Boulevard and Alameda Avenue.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Two at-risk adults missing during dangerously cold temperatures

Gilberth Higuera may be experiencing mental health issues and disappeared five days ago in Lakewood. Patricia Miller has dementia and drove away from a grocery store Thursday while her husband was shopping inside.Metro area authorities are asking for the public's help in finding both people. The request is made more urgent by the dangerously cold temperatures which descended on the region. Miller is 75 years old. She left the King Soopers in Conifer around 5:15 p.m. in a maroon 2000 Subaru Outback. The car carries a Colorado license plate: 601-BZH. "Please keep your eye out for this little lady so we can bring her home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Higuera was last seen Saturday walking in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street in Lakewood. His possible mental state puts him in danger, according to the Lakewood Police Department. Higuera is 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white track jacket with red stripes when he disappeared. Anyone who sees either Miller or Higuera, or who has information about their location, should call Jeffcom Dispatch at 303 980-7300.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Flight attendants' union says Southwest Airlines failed workers

Canceled flights forced people to spend Christmas at the airport, and now it could take them days to get home. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 50% of its traffic through Denver International Airport according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. More than one thousand flights nationwide were canceled according to representatives from the airline."Our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning," the company said in a statement on its website.  At Denver International Airport, the lines were long, and patience was razor thin Monday, as post-holiday travel was at times nightmarish Ashleigh McManus spent the morning camped out above security, after her early...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday

Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

714K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy