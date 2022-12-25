Two people are found dead at Jehovah's witness center in Colorado after reports of active shooter

Two adults have been killed at a Jehovah’s witness center in Thornton, Colorado, as the bomb squad is called in over a ‘suspicious device’ found at the scene.

Witnesses claim they saw a suspect throw a Molotov cocktail into the building, as emergency service raced to the ‘homicide’

Thornton Police have confirmed that there are ‘no known threats’ to the community and witnesses are being interviewed.

Adams County Sheriff's Office confirmed are responding to a shooting at the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation at 951 Milky Way.

Thornton Police department confirmed on Twitter that they are responding to a 'homicide' at the building - adding that there is 'no active threat.'

They said: 'The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined.

'A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit.

'Two adults are dead at the scene. Still no known threats to the Thornton community.'

A bomb squad van was also seen on the scene, along with the Adams County Sheriff's department's Hazardous Materials Unit.

They did not confirm further details, adding that there was a 'heavy police presence' at the scene.

Resident Luis Sanchez told the Denver Post that he heard gunshots on Sunday morning.

He said he looked outside to see a woman lying on the ground outside, adding: ‘It’s very sad. It’s Christmas.’

Adams County Fire Department referred to the incident as 'domestic' but would not elaborate.

Thornton Fire Department responded to a structural fire at Kingdom Hall but did not find a blaze on arrival, handing the investigation over to cops.

The Jehovah Witnesses at the location have weekly meetings at 9:30 aam on Sundays.

This is a developing story.