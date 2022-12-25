ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks rookie Ken Walker explains his second half breakout in Kansas City

By Tim Weaver
 3 days ago
Geno Smith says the Seahawks running more up-tempo was the reason why their offense improved in the second half of yesterday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Rookie running back Ken Walker was another reason. After getting limited to just 16 yards on nine carries in the first half, Walker exploded in the second – helping spark a potential comeback that never really came together as the passing game couldn’t get off the ground. Seattle’s offensive line deserves some of the credit for coming out of the break with some far better run blocking. However, after the game Walker said his being more decisive was the key.

Walker ended the day with 107 yards on 26 carries.

