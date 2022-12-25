ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorious

Rick Grant III Collection Up For Auction

A great collection by a great man. If you’re reading this, you’re likely a car enthusiast, which means that you’ve got a certain set of cars locked in your head that you dream about from time to time. Perhaps you’re building your collection right now and you’ve got a roadmap to what you think of as success. So the question posed would be: when your collection is complete what will it look like? Well, here’s one that pretty much nobody expected to see in their lifetime due to its sheer rarity and incredibly high value.
fordauthority.com

Aluminator-Powered 1969 Ford Mustang Fastback Up For Auction

For those looking for a brand new, turnkey powertrain option, Ford currently offers quite a few of them in its own catalog. Among its many compelling crate engine offerings, the naturally-aspirated Ford 5.2L V8 Aluminator is one of the more interesting choices, and as such, it has found its way into all sorts of rides over the years. The latest is this – a gorgeous 1969 Ford Mustang fastback that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, which blends the best of old school muscle with a new school powertrain and various other amenities.
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
FLORIDA STATE
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana

The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
MONTANA STATE
Jalopnik

This $59 Million Miami Penthouse Comes with a Free Aston Martin Vulcan

The Aston Martin Residences tower in Miami is almost done after a series of delays pushed the luxury condo project behind schedule twice. Aston Martin’s 66-story tower was due for completion in 2021, then 2022. Now, Aston says the high rise will be done in early 2023, but the tower’s biggest penthouse remains unsold, so the company is sweetening the deal with a free Aston Martin Vulcan.
MIAMI, FL
Top Speed

This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America

Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
Motorious

Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics

Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
SlashGear

Here's How Fast The 1969 COPO Camaro Really Is

No, not "copa" (as in Copacabana) or even C3PO. The acronym COPO stands for Central Office Production Order, a decidedly unglamorous designation that isn't nearly as cool as a protocol droid that knows seven million forms of communication. Still, the 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro ZL1 is one of the rarest Camaros the company ever made, making it a highly desired collector car.
ILLINOIS STATE

