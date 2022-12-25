Woman wins $175k in her office holiday Christmas gift exchange – after ‘stealing’ a coworker’s present

A WOMAN has hit the jackpot at her holiday party on a lottery ticket after someone stole her original gift.

Lori Janes received the winning Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during a white elephant gift exchange.

Lori Janes won a $175,000 Kentucky Lottery prize at an office holiday party Credit: Kentucky Lottery

Janes had initially received a $25 TJ Maxx gift card during the game, but it was "stolen" from her by another coworker.

Then, Janes stole $25 in scratch-offs from someone else.

“Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep. That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off,” Janes told the Kentucky lottery.

Janes started scratching and won $50 on the first ticket.

She then moved onto the second ticket, the $10 Hit The Jackpot ticket, revealing a win on each of the 15 spots and winning the top prize of $175,000.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double checking," Janes said.

"A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app, just to make sure.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won one hundred seventy-five thousand dollars!”

Janes said she contacted her family but they didn't believe her.

“We figured she didn’t look at it right, but then we heard people in the background celebrating, it became real,” Janes' husband told Kentucky lottery officials.

Janes went to the Kentucky lottery headquarters with her husband and two children to claim her prize.

After taxes, she took home a check for $124,250.

“This is so crazy. I’m truly blessed,” she said.

Janes plans to pay off the family's cars as well as her daughter's student loans.