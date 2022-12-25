ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Woman wins $175k in her office holiday Christmas gift exchange – after ‘stealing’ a coworker’s present

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03aSPo_0juHgJAG00

A WOMAN has hit the jackpot at her holiday party on a lottery ticket after someone stole her original gift.

Lori Janes received the winning Kentucky Lottery Hit The Jackpot ticket during a white elephant gift exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCkWK_0juHgJAG00
Lori Janes won a $175,000 Kentucky Lottery prize at an office holiday party Credit: Kentucky Lottery

Janes had initially received a $25 TJ Maxx gift card during the game, but it was "stolen" from her by another coworker.

Then, Janes stole $25 in scratch-offs from someone else.

“Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep. That’s when everyone was telling me to scratch them off,” Janes told the Kentucky lottery.

Janes started scratching and won $50 on the first ticket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEylu_0juHgJAG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37A85g_0juHgJAG00

She then moved onto the second ticket, the $10 Hit The Jackpot ticket, revealing a win on each of the 15 spots and winning the top prize of $175,000.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double checking," Janes said.

"A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery’s app, just to make sure.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a twenty-five-dollar gift exchange, and I won one hundred seventy-five thousand dollars!”

Janes said she contacted her family but they didn't believe her.

“We figured she didn’t look at it right, but then we heard people in the background celebrating, it became real,” Janes' husband told Kentucky lottery officials.

Janes went to the Kentucky lottery headquarters with her husband and two children to claim her prize.

After taxes, she took home a check for $124,250.

“This is so crazy. I’m truly blessed,” she said.

Janes plans to pay off the family's cars as well as her daughter's student loans.

Comments / 238

Ashley
3d ago

wow this many ppl in the comments ts have never heard or participated in a white elephant before?? crazy I thought this was everywhere lol

Reply(13)
90
Samantha Opoku
2d ago

For those that don’t know white elephant is everyone gets a number and when ur number is called u can grab a gift or take someone else’s. Which can only be taken three times. Congrats to her for winning. Great Christmas gift

Reply(4)
52
John Daniels
3d ago

It would have been WISE for Ms. Hornik, the writer of this piece, to have EXPLAINED what a "white elephant gift exchange", is. I'm 58, and have NEVER HEARD of such a thing. While i realize she put "stealing", in parentheses, in the headline, it still comes across as clickbait.

Reply(13)
65
Related
New York Post

We bought a Peppa Pig toy for Christmas — it came with a deadly object

Christmas morning nearly turned into an emergency room visit after a pair of British parents were “furious” to reportedly find a box cutter fall out of their young child’s gift. Martin Sexton, 36, and his fiancée, Kelly Francis, 31, said they spent much of their holiday trying to reach the online retailer after their 2-year-old daughter, Maggie, allegedly unboxed a yellow wooden Peppa Pig campervan with a “rusty retractable knife” included in the package. The couple also share 3-year-old son Archie. Both their children are autistic, Sexton said, so they already require eagle-eyed supervision while opening boxes that contain plastic ties. “I managed to grab...
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sharee B.

Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
kfrxfm.com

Woman Cheats Every Christmas

One woman asks Santa for some Strange for Christmas and apparently, he always delivers! Katie, the only name she provided, lives in the UK and cheats on her husband every Christmas. She said her husband does not like to participate in the holidays so she finds someone else who will. Read more HERE.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
Amy Christie

Daughter on dad: "He's making me buy food, toilet paper, and shower stuff"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Kids living with their parents after they're grown up isn't so uncommon, particularly if you take into account the high prices and how rent is constantly going up. The way expenses are shared once the child is able to work is a different issue, though. And those who expect to have all their costs covered may be in for a surprise when their parents decide it's time to learn how hard money is made.
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
933K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy