‘Active shooter’ at Jehovah’s Witness center in Colorado as witnesses say attacker ‘threw molotov cocktails’

A HUSBAND allegedly shot his wife and then himself at a Jehovah's Witness center in Colorado, police say.

Police raced to the scene after they received a report of a shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton, Colorado on Sunday.

An active shooter has been reported at a Jehovah's witness center in Colorado Credit: Reuters

There is a heavy police presence at the scene Credit: Reuters

The couple, who were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, died on Christmas Day.

While police have yet to confirm if this was a shooting, they are investigating it as a homicide.

According to cops, a "suspicious device" was recovered at the scene and is being evaluated by the Hazardous Materials Unit.

Fox3now reported that the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the building, however, police haven't confirmed this.

Emergency vehicles lined the street in Thornton.

Police say they are currently interviewing witnesses and that there is no active threat at the time.

The identity of the victims and if there are others hurt is unclear at this time.

The U.S. Sun reached out to the police for updates, but a response wasn't received by the time of publication.

