I’m a pet expert – here’s four Christmas foods you CAN’T feed to pets – it’s deadly

By Jordan Tennant
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
CHRISTMAS is a time for spoiling loved ones and friends but for one family member it could be deadly - your pets.

Patricia Gardiner of Animal Friends Pet Insurance has issued an urgent warning to animal lovers during the festive months.

A pet expert has warned animal lovers to keep their pets safe this Christmas Credit: Reuters

And is calling on pet owners to know the devastating dangers of feeding your best pal potentially life threatening treats, reports The Clydebank Post.

CHOCOLATE

Chocolate is toxic to dogs and should be avoided at all costs. This is due to a deadly chemical within the cocoa called theobromine.

Dogs cannot break the substance down the same way as their owners, which can have drastic effects on their bodies.

GRAVY

As tempting as it is to treat your pooch to a splash of gravy, pet expert Patricia has stressed it's a big "no, no".

The high fat content on top of salt and onion can have serious consequences for your canine.

PIGS IN BLANKETS (AND OTHER FATTY FOODS)

Similar to gravy, the high fat content in the festive titbits should be kept well away from animals.

Patricia said: "Ideally, foods like bacon, cheese, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce should be avoided as foods like these can lead to pet obesity and other associated conditions.”

STUFFING

This festive explosion of flavours should be kept away from beloved pets, although lip-smacking for humans, the onion and garlic content can cause serious damage to your pets red blood cells.

MINCE PIES (AND OTHER PUDDINGS)

Your beloved pet may enjoy a sweet treat, but don't give into those adorable puppy dog eyes.

Mincemeat, currants, raisins, and sultanas are popular in Christmas deserts, but they are also toxic to dogs.

FIVE SIGNS OF POISONING

  • Hyperactivity or irritability
  • Diarrhoea
  • Vomiting
  • Increased drinking and urination
  • Tummy pain
  • Muscle tremors or twitching
  • Seizures
  • Warm to touch

She added: "Even if you haven’t seen your pet eating something they shouldn’t, it can take several hours for symptoms to appear so do keep a good eye on them.

"Typically, they can develop any time between 4 and 24 hours after consumption so it is important to spot them as soon as they occur."

