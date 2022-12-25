Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
KMZU
Rear end collision hospitalizes two
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County Monday night. Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the accident at 7:49 p.m. on northbound Highway 65 at County Road 324. The report claims 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey, of Carrollton, and her 5-year-old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of 21-year-old Matthew Johnson of Anoka, Minnesota.
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HOWARD COUNTY
A Marshall man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Howard County on Saturday, December 24, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Wesley Chim failed to stop at an intersection. Chim’s vehicle went through the intersection and struck a sign and embankment.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old juvenile failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch and a tree before coming to rest.
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Highway 50
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old Florence, Mo. woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Dec. 24. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Kristan Price was drivin a 2007 Ford Focus east on Highway 50 in Morgan County when her vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra driven by 37-year-old Trenton Overhue. The GMC skidded off the road, the Patrol says. Then the Ford reportedly returned to the eastbound lane, and then back into the westbound lane where it hit a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by 28-year-old Layne Fischer.
Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rescue crews from Boone County spent Wednesday afternoon near Cooper’s Landing working to remove a truck spotted in the Missouri River. Chuck Leak - assistant fire chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District -- told ABC 17 News before 1 p.m. that rescue crews from several area fire and law enforcement The post Emergency crews pull out truck from river near Cooper’s Landing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Injuries in Pettis County accident
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia teen and her passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Pettis County Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on northbound Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
kttn.com
Icy conditions cause Carrollton woman to crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident was taken to a hospital early Thursday morning after being injured when a sports utility vehicle slid on ice and went off Highway 65 in Saline County. Sixty-year-old Dawn Moore received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Sedalia. After the southbound car...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash involving car and pickup
Two area residents sustained injuries in an accident involving a car and pickup truck in Clay County on Thursday morning, December 22. The Highway Patrol reports pickup driver 47-year-old Jeannie Pettit of Gallatin and car passenger 71-year-old Darlene Rainey of Jamesport were taken by emergency medical services to the Liberty Hospital. Their injuries were described as minor. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 22-year-old Thomas Wehren of Valparaiso, Indiana.
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash in Independence on Dec. 25th
The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash about 8 p.m. on December 25th.
KMZU
Crews will close southbound U.S. 169 ramp to southbound I-35 Dec. 29-30
JACKSON AND CLAY COUNTIES – Crews with the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement will CLOSE the ramp from southbound U.S. 169 to southbound Interstate 35 beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, until approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. Southbound I-35 will be reduced to ONE LANE from approximately I-70 to 12th Street during this time. This closure will allow crews to complete bridge painting work. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes during this time. There will be no signed detour. All work is weather permitting.
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
KCTV 5
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
kmmo.com
SEWER LINE REPAIR TO CAUSE LANE RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is closing the west bound lane of West 11th Street to repair sewer line and main. The west bound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (S. Limit Ave.) and continuing 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Avenue to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, December 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, December 30. Both lanes of West 11th Street will be closed for approximately 40 feet to mid-block to allow for connection of the new sewer main. All businesses and residences along West 11th Street should have access to their property via other drive approaches.
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
lakeexpo.com
Condos & Homes Flooded By Busted Pipes, After Mass Power Outage At Lake Of The Ozarks [VIDEO + PHOTOS]
As temperatures plummeted at Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, suddenly the lights went off for thousands of homes and businesses in Osage Beach. But more significantly: the heat went off. Temperatures dove into the negatives on Thursday night and wouldn't rise above freezing...
