[Disclaimer: None of this really happened. Well, some of it did.]. My forebear H.L. was no great fan of religion. He famously said that “faith may be defined briefly as an illogical belief in the occurrence of the improbable,” and that “A church is a place in which gentlemen who have never been to heaven brag about it to persons who will never get there.” But even if that’s true, it’s also true that man has a religious bone: he just can’t help but believe in something, no matter how crazy. For Padres fans, that something is winning. And last Sunday, I stopped into the San Diego Mission to hear their pastor, The Swinging Friar, deliver his year-in-review homily. I wasn’t disappointed. How could I be? I rated a mention!

