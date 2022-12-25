Packers vs. Dolphins: Live updates, scoring plays, highlights

The Green Bay Packers (6-8) are on the road to play the Miami Dolphins (8-6) in a Week 16 showdown on Christmas Day.

The Packers are chasing four teams in the NFC wild card playoff chase but can take a big step forward with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stick here for all the live updates, scoring plays and highlights from Packers-Dolphins in Week 16:

Live score: Packers 26, Dolphins 20

1 2 3 4 F

GB 10 3 7 6

MIA 10 10 0 0

Dolphins 3, Packers 0: Jason Sanders 46-yard FG

The Dolphins got 33 rushing yards from Raheem Mostert and a 14-yard catch by Tyreek Hill to set up the game’s opening points. The Dolphins stalled out when Tua couldn’t find Hill deep on third down, and Sanders made at the 46-yard field goal to give the Dolphins a 3-0 lead.

Packers 3, Dolphins 3: Mason Crosby 36-yard FG

Keisean Nixon’s 93-yard kickoff return gave the Packers the ball inside the 10-yard line, but a sack of Aaron Rodgers on second down and a drop by Romeo Doubs on third down led to a field goal attempt from Crosby, who made the kick to tie the game at three. The Dolphins’ touchdown saving tackle on the kickoff return saved four points. Nixon continues to be a game-breaker for the Packers.

Dolphins 10, Packers 3: Jaylen Waddle 84-yard TD catch

The danger of the Dolphins offense. One play, one touchdown. Jaylen Waddle caught a crossing route from Tua and cruised 84 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. A coverage hand-off from Jaire Alexander to Adrian Amos left Waddle wide open, and Alexander missed a tackle downfield. This has been a wild start to this game in Miami.

Packers 10, Dolphins 10: Marcedes Lewis 1-yard TD catch

The Christmas Day track meet is on in Miami! The Packers traveled 54 yards in 10 plays to tie the game back up at 10-10. The offense converted on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with a play-action pass to Lewis, who was wide open in the left side of the end zone. Christian Watson caught three passes for 22 yards, and Aaron Rodgers scrambled for a 12 yards on 3rd-and-8. This game is 11 minutes old, and there’s been 20 combined points.

Dolphins 17, Packers 10: Jeff Wilson 1-yard TD run

After getting a stop on fourth down, the Dolphins created explosive plays to Mike Gesicki (24 yards) and Tyreek Hill (52 yards) to set up the 1-yard touchdown run. The Packers had a chance to go up but Aaron Rodgers missed Christian Watson on fourth down. The Dolphins didn’t miss their chance. Miami by seven.

Dolphins 20, Packers 10: Jason Sanders 34-yard FG

The Packers, after going down 17-10, attempted a fake punt on fourth down from deep inside their own territory but were stuffed, setting up the Dolphins at Green Bay’s 20-yard line. The defense gave up a conversion on 3rd-and-15 but held, forcing a field goal. Sanders converted, giving the Dolphins a 10-point advantage.

Dolphins 20, Packers 13: Mason Crosby 46-yard FG

Jarran Reed made one of the biggest plays of the season by stripping Raheem Mostert near midfield and recovering the fumble, allowing the Packers to get a field goal on the board before the half. The Dolphins had a chance to break the game open, but the Packers are going into halftime down only seven points, and Matt LaFleur’s team will get the ball to start the second half. Christian Watson converted a 4th-and-1 play with a 10-yard catch to extend the scoring drive.

Packers 20, Dolphins 20: A.J. Dillon 1-yard TD run

Aaron Rodgers converted a fourth down with a quarterback sneak, Patrick Taylor moved the sticks with a 17-yard catch on 3rd-and-9, Marcedes Lewis made a diving, over-the-shoulder catch for 31 yards and A.J. Dillon powered into the end zone from a yard out to tie the game at 20-20. The Packers’ drive to open the second half traveled 78 yards in 11 plays. Game on! The Dolphins had the ball up 20-10 and were driving for more, but now it’s all tied up. Great response by the Packers.

Packers 23, Dolphins 20: Mason Crosby 28-yard FG

The Packers turned Jaire Alexander’s interception into the team’s first lead of the football game. The offense ran six plays inside the red zone but failed to punch it in. Crosby’s field goal put the Packers up 23-20 in the fourth quarter. Can Joe Barry’s defense produce another stop or two?

Packers 23, Dolphins 20: De'Vondre Campbell interception

The Packers defense has given up almost 400 total yards, but three turnovers have been huge. The latest: De’Vondre Campbell stepping in front of a Tua pass for a takeaway with the Dolphins threatening to score. The Packers are six minutes away from a season-saving upset.

Packers 26, Dolphins 20: Mason Crosby 26-yard FG

The Packers nearly sealed the win but came up just short in the red zone once again. Instead of going for it on 4th-and-3, Matt LaFleur kicked the field goal to go up six points. He’s trusting Joe Barry and the defense over Aaron Rodgers and the offense. The Packers need to keep the Dolphins out of the end zone with 2:02 left to save the season.