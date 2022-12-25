ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Mason Crosby sets Packers franchise record with 256 consecutive games played

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby set the franchise record for consecutive games played when he launched the opening kickoff to start Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

Crosby, a sixth-round pick in 2007, has now played in a record 256 consecutive games, breaking Brett Favre’s team record and tying him with London Fletcher for the fourth-longest all-time record.

Crosby, 38, has never missed a game in his 17-year NFL career.

Here is the Packers’ acknowledgement of the new record:

