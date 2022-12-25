ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

KRMG

Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy

TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Trash Schedule

There will be no trash collection on Monday, January 2nd. The makeup day is Wednesday, January 4. The city's recyling center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be open Friday, December 31 and will be closed Monday, January 2. The Bartlesville City Council meeting will be...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: New Year’s Eve Arrive Safe Event

Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff will once again provide safe transportation from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to anyone who might have enjoyed the New Year's Eve festivities a little too much. If you have consumed alcohol, please do not drive. Call dispatch at 918.338.4001,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building

A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Christmas in the Ville Ice Rink Open Through Jan. 2nd

Outside of being closed for two days because of dangeously cold temperatures, the ice rink at Christmas in the Ville near the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot on Keeler downtown has been busy with skaters having fun. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce says...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa

Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Felix: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.
PRYOR, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
TULSA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Cheap tickets to see Springsteen live in Tulsa still on sale

TULSA, Okla. - If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan and don't mind traveling to Tulsa, you're in luck for some cheap tickets. Springsteen is performing live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2023. StubHub had tickets starting at just $6 and ranging to $30 in the...
TULSA, OK

