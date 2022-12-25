Read full article on original website
Candy Cane Christmas: Hillcrest NICU patients dress up as colorful candy
TULSA, Okla. — The staff at the Hillcrest Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is making sure babies and their families celebrate Christmas in style. This year, the NICU staff created a candy cane wonderland for our babies. Most of the props used in the photos were hand made by our Hillcrest Medical Center NICU nurses, the hospital said.
Bartlesville Trash Schedule
There will be no trash collection on Monday, January 2nd. The makeup day is Wednesday, January 4. The city's recyling center, which is normally open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, will be open Friday, December 31 and will be closed Monday, January 2. The Bartlesville City Council meeting will be...
BPD: New Year’s Eve Arrive Safe Event
Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff will once again provide safe transportation from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to anyone who might have enjoyed the New Year's Eve festivities a little too much. If you have consumed alcohol, please do not drive. Call dispatch at 918.338.4001,...
Tulsa Church Not Shaken By Fire That Damaged Building
A Tulsa church says they aren't going to let a fire stop them from helping others. The fire happened right outside of Nueva Esperanza United Methodist Church and damaged the brick and windows, but there's no major damage to the inside. "We're here in the community helping and serving people...
Christmas in the Ville Ice Rink Open Through Jan. 2nd
Outside of being closed for two days because of dangeously cold temperatures, the ice rink at Christmas in the Ville near the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Depot on Keeler downtown has been busy with skaters having fun. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce says...
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
Midtown Tulsa bar holds Santa party
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown bar celebrated Christmas their own way with a gathering of Santas. The Starlight, located near E. 11th St. and S. Lewis. Ave, held their annual Santa Claustrophobia party, where people dressed up as the man himself, Santa Claus. Lynn Robertson, one of the owners...
Tulsa family builds life size igloo to spread Christmas cheer
A Tulsa family is making memories by building a life size igloo. The Selman family has a snow machine and after the recent winter storm, they decided to put it to use.
Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights
A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
Tulsa Organizations Help People Experiencing Homelessness During Extreme Cold
While some people might be able to bundle up in a warm home during freezing temperatures, the homeless community can sometimes be forgotten. Housing Solutions is a non-profit organization dedicated to building systems that work to eliminate homelessness in Tulsa. The team wanted to help those who needed shelter from the cold.
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
Sand Springs boy, 9, paying if forward after a year of fighting brain cancer
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Nine-year-old Blaise Schrepel and his family want to thank their community for their help and support – with 12 days of giving back. Blaise was diagnosed with type 3 medulloblastoma last year. It was really close to his brain stem. “If it was on...
Salvation Army receives several gold coins during Red Kettle campaign
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa area gold dealer is helping to raise money for those in need. For over a decade, Tulsa Gold & Silver has partnered with The Salvation Army by setting up the iconic Red Kettle in store for people to give until Christmas Eve. Some even...
Meet Felix: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Felix is a 12-year-old 40lb male. Felix isn't great with other dogs, but he loves people. He is old but he still has a lot left in the tank. He loves to play fetch and is super smart. He never makes a mess and listens very well. If you or someone you know is interested in giving this guy a good home in his final chapter, contact the shelter at 918-825-7172 or you can message us on Facebook.
City of Tulsa plans to catch up on trash collection this week
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said it plans to catch up on trash, recycling and bulky waste pickup this week. Trash and recycling services were suspended Thursday due to dangerously cold temperatures. Bulky waste was also suspended. The city said if you did not get your trash,...
Broken Arrow Running Pilot Program For Rainbow Trout Fishing
The City of Broken Arrow has brought fishing closer to home. Instead of having to travel to lakes out of town, Broken Arrow started a new pilot program on Dec. 16 at the Events Park pond to make fishing more accessible to people. Broken Arrow stocked the Events Park pond...
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
Cheap tickets to see Springsteen live in Tulsa still on sale
TULSA, Okla. - If you're a Bruce Springsteen fan and don't mind traveling to Tulsa, you're in luck for some cheap tickets. Springsteen is performing live at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 21, 2023. StubHub had tickets starting at just $6 and ranging to $30 in the...
