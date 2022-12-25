ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers inactives for Week 16 vs. Dolphins: LT David Bakhtiari out

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers made the following players inactive for Sunday’s showdown against the Miami Dolphins

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (healthy scratch)

OT David Bakhtiari (appendectomy)

LB Jonathan Garvin (healthy scratch)

OT Caleb Jones (healthy scratch)

DL Jonathan Ford (healthy scratch)

Bakhtiari will miss his third straight game while recovering from an emergency appendectomy. He was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.

The four others are healthy scratches, highlighting how healthy the Packers are entering this game. Only Bakhtiari had an injury designation on the final injury report.

It’s possible Garvin’s penalty last week on a kickoff return contributed to his deactivation in Week 16. Expect Justin Hollins to play an even bigger role as a backup edge rusher.

The Dolphins made the following players inactive:

RB Myles Gaskin

OT Eric Fisher

TE Tanner Conner

WR River Cracraft

WR Erik Ezukanma

QB Skyler Thompson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Left tackle Terron Armstead, edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Phillips, running back Jeff Wilson and safety Eric Rowe are all active despite being listed as questionable.

The Packers and Dolphins kick off from Hard Rock Stadium at noon CT.

