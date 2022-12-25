Lakers vs. Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Lakers’ annual Christmas Day game has them traveling to Texas to take on Luka Doncic’s crew. The Mavs are 17-16 and in eighth place in the Western Conference, as they’re looking to somehow build on last season’s unexpected success that had them defeating the top-seeded Phoenix Suns on the road by 33 points in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles has lost three games in a row and is reeling without Anthony Davis, who is out with a stress injury in his foot. LeBron James and company have fallen apart defensively. They have given up at least 130 points in each of their most recent three losses.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Dec. 25, 2022

Dec. 25, 2022 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers vs. Mavericks injury report

Lakers: LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is probable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (right ankle sprain) are out.

Mavericks: Jaden Hardy (back contusion) is questionable and Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Kemba Walker (left knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

G – Dennis Schroder

G – Patrick Beverley

C – Thomas Bryant

F – Lonnie Walker IV

F – LeBron James

Mavericks