Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Files to a Remote Desktop on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you want to share files with a remote desktop sitting miles away from you? There are several ways to transfer files to a remote desktop from your local Windows PC. Using the Windows Remote Desktop Connection tool to share files to a remote desktop is the safest method, but it has some limitations. For those who cannot take advantage of this feature, third-party apps can help.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the csplit Command to Split Files on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. csplit is a popular Linux command-line utility used to split the contents of a file into two. The file you need to alter must be a text file with a ".txt" extension.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Color Management in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Color management is a crucial part of any workflow that relies on digital images. Whether you are a photographer, video editor, or graphic designer, this tool can help you get the most accurate colors out of your display.
makeuseof.com
How to Configure Microsoft Word to Always Open Email Attachments in Reading View on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Word comes with a lot of security features that protect your computer from malicious files. One of these options allows you to open all email attachments in Word's reading view by default.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Component Services in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Component Services on Windows can help you maintain the security and performance of your computer. But, how do you find and open Component Services in Windows 11?
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Make Windows 11 Start Up Faster
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A slow can booting PC can quite literally suck the life out of you. It's frustrating and adversely affects your productivity. While Windows 11 is a game-changer in redefining your user experience, it can become challenging if your PC takes a long time to startup.
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Open the Disk Defragmenter on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Ever heard of disk defragmentation (disk defrag) before? It’s a really handy process that arranges the files on your hard drive so that they’re close to each other. Once your data is organized through this process, your device should be able to read it with ease, thus improving your PC’s performance.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Ubuntu Touch on Your Mobile Phone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphones are increasingly invasive, with tracking technology, user accounts, and apps recording your activity. If you're looking for a way to strip things back but still use a smartphone, a Linux phone is an option. But where do you start? The answer may already be in your pocket, thanks to Ubuntu Touch.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Disable Storage Sense on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Storage Sense is a handy feature on Windows that can help you manage your disk space more effectively. When enabled, it can automatically monitor and delete unnecessary files from your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Kali Linux on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Kali Linux is the primary Debian-based Linux distribution used for information security purposes such as security research, penetration testing, password cracking, and more. It is mainly used by white hat or ethical hackers to test the integrity of a system or a network.
makeuseof.com
How to Install and Configure Jenkins on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Jenkins is the most sought-after tool used for automating software development. The automation software allows you to easily integrate various DevOps stages in your project. Jenkins...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Foxit PDF Reader on Ubuntu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In search of a good PDF reader for your Ubuntu system? Foxit PDF Reader is easy to install and works fantastically with PDF documents on both Ubuntu and its derivatives.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix "There Are No Startup Items to Display in the Task Manager" Error on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While using the Windows Task Manager, you may suddenly come across an error message that reads, “There are no startup items to display in Task Manager.” It's a confusing error message, but don't fret; it's very easy to fix.
makeuseof.com
What Is the HackTool:Win32/Keygen Malware? How to Remove It on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Have you run a scan on your device and found it infected with HackTool:Win32/Keygen? Windows Defender may have automatically alerted you about the presence of this malware after you used a crack or key generator to activate a premium software. Is it a serious threat, and can you remove it easily?
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix Mail's Notifications Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mail is a built-in Windows application that supports all popular accounts, including Outlook, Hotmail, Yahoo, Gmail, and iCloud. It also keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, when those notifications stop working, you could miss out on important or urgent mail.
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix Notepad Not Opening on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Notepad is a simple text editor app that comes pre-installed on your Windows computer. You can use it to view, create, and edit text files whenever needed. But what if Windows fails to open Notepad and you can’t use it?
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up a Mobile Hotspot on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In today’s digital age, almost everything we do on our devices depends on being connected to the internet. If you’re unable to get online from your primary device for some reason or another, you’ll want to try connecting through a device already connected to the internet.
makeuseof.com
How to Open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you are a professional graphic designer or just want to create a quick sketch, Microsoft Paint is an easy-to-use tool that can help you get the job done. In this article, we'll show you how to find and open Microsoft Paint in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Project Request Board in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Perhaps you’re in a position where you need to ask your coworkers for help or send them assignments, but you’re feeling a bit awkward about it—or you just don’t care about all the calls and emails back and forth. Why not create a project request board?
Comments / 0