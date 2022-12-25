ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn Says DC Movies Won’t Face Studio Interference Anymore

Studio interference has long been the bane of any auteur filmmaker. According to James Gunn though, it's a thing of the past at DC. While almost every studio gets involved with the production of their big-budget films in a way their directors might not appreciate, DC has a history of going a little bit overboard.
The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

If you’re like me, you keep two calendars: One with all your various appointments, meetings, reminders, and family obligations, and then another that’s just all the movies that are coming out soon that you can’t wait to watch. (It’s okay if you’re not like me, I am...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming

It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
A New ‘Terminator’ Movie Is Being Discussed

While James Cameron didn’t direct a movie between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, he did produce and co-write a few titles, including the most recent Terminator film, Dark Fate. Despite Cameron’s involvement, as well as roles for franchise stalwarts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton, the film was not a hit, which Cameron recently attributed to making “your granddad’s Terminator movie” and having “myopia” about what they had created and what today’s moviegoing audience would think about it.
What’s the Greatest Action Movie of All Time?

There are so many great action movies. Which one do you think is the best?. The sequel to Avatar is finally here. It's been over 10 years since the release of Avatar. When that movie came out it was the movie everyone talked about. You had to see the film for its groundbreaking CGI use. People were obsessed with that movie for years. Avatar has an 82% score from both the audience and critics. I've heard it called the most epic action adventure ever made.
What Is Your Favorite Movie Of All Time?

What is your favorite movie of all time? That could be a hard question to answer. I have so many that I really love. My wife says her favorite movie is Twilight Zone: The Movie, directed by Steven Spielberg and John Landis in 1983. I'd probably have to say the...
Everything New on HBO Max in January

HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
