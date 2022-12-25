ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Read the Jan. 6 panel's final report on the Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
St. Joseph Post

New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
ARIZONA STATE
St. Joseph Post

How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
IOWA STATE
St. Joseph Post

🎥President Biden urges unity in Christmas address

WASHINGTON—President Biden delivered a Christmas address to the nation. Click below to watch or read the transcript below the video. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous Gift is given.”. There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story. A silent night...
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy