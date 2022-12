TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...

