Where are the most charitable counties in Mississippi? This top 10 list might surprise you.
The holiday season is synonymous with spending money — but it’s more than just buying gifts. Each year, Americans make billions of dollars in charitable donations. In a recent study, SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. They look at all 82 Mississippi counties and ranked the top 10 counties as it relates to how much is given and how many people give in each county.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Humanities Awards Lift Up Democracy and Black History Across State
Experiencing the loss of a sibling for the first time after his sister—one of nine siblings—recently passed away following a heart attack, Roscoe Barnes III prayed to his Lord for some good news, anything to lift his spirits. On Nov. 17, 2022, he checked his email and came across a message from Dr. Stuart Rockoff with the Mississippi Humanities Council.
Mississippi seeing rise in forestry pest issues
A variety of pests are threatening Mississippi’s forests and presenting a challenge to landowners...
WBBJ
Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
Stolen van connected to two Mississippi escapees pulled from east Texas lake
A pair of Mississippi prison escapees are apparently on the run in Texas after their stolen van was hauled from Lake Fork near Quitman. Someone reported seeing a man push the van down a boat ramp into the water
wastetodaymagazine.com
EPA adds sites in Mississippi, Nebraska to the Superfund National Priorities List
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the addition of two sites to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL) where releases of contamination pose significant human health and environmental risks. The EPA is adding the following sites to the NPL:. Hercules Inc., Hattiesburg, Mississippi: The Hercules Inc. site was home...
Mississippi begins reshaping income tax structure in 2023
(The Center Square) – A new year will bring new tax breaks to Mississippi residents. Beginning Jan. 1, the state begins the process of reshaping its income tax structure by eliminating the 4% income tax bracket. Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage and signing of House Bill 531, known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022.
Jackson Free Press
Pearl Mall: Symbol of Misplaced Priorities?
One day after Gov. Phil Bryant released his $6.1 billion state budget—which he brags reflect priorities of "spending prudently, saving for the future and prioritizing the core functions of government"—Bryant helped cut the ribbon on a retail development built in part with state taxpayer money. The Outlets of...
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
Commercial Dispatch
State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
Mississippi city begins curfew Jan. 1 — juveniles not allowed in public after 11 pm on weeknights
“It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”. The question became a nightly standard on television in the late 1960s. Fast-forward five decades and modify the time, and it can be asked in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect Jan. 1.
wtva.com
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
WAPT
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
