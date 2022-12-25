Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
The football star that is giving away millions in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suns SG Devin Booker Shows Respect to Carmelo Anthony
Devin Booker reacts to Madison Square Garden giving Carmelo Anthony a standing ovation on Christmas.
RUMOR: 1 reason James Harden reunion could be attractive to Rockets despite messy exit
Amid rumors that James Harden is seriously considering returning to the Houston Rockets should he decide against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it is worth noting that Houston itself hasn’t really shut down the reports or rule out the possibility. Apparently, the Rockets have a reason for...
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby
When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.
76ers Cut Saben Lee to Make Room for Louis King
The 76ers will move on from the veteran guard Saben Lee as they add Louis King to the mix.
Key Takeaways From Lakers-Mavericks Christmas Day Game
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Christmas Day and here is what stood out the most from this matchup.
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeaway
DALLAS- Following Dirk Nowitzki's final home game in 2019, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised to have the "biggest, most badass statue ever" built in front of the American Airlines Center to honor the legend.
BBC
NBA: Luka Doncic scores 60-point triple double as Dallas Mavericks beat New York Knicks
Watch highlights of Luka Doncic's historic first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history, as he helps the Dallas Mavericks earn a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. Available to UK users only.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Advice He Gave Pascal Siakam With Toronto Raptors
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard faced his former Toronto Raptors squad on Tuesday night, and came away with another victory. It was a solid showing for Leonard, who consistently made the right play out of double and triple-teams, racking up eight assists to just one turnover. Leonard was up against...
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Portland
Charlotte Hornets head coach met with the media after falling to the Trail Blazers.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Houston Texans rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano's status for the remainder of the season is still being determined.
AOL Corp
In memoriam: The sports world lost Bill Russell, Vin Scully, Mike Leach and many more in 2022
Hall of Fame athletes, coaches and broadcasters were among the many people we lost in 2022. Here are some of the biggest deaths in the sports world this year and why they mattered, in chronological order. Originally an undrafted free-agent, Dan Reeves went on to have a 38-year career in...
