NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Shares Incredibly High Praise For OG Anunoby

When Kawhi Leonard was with the Toronto Raptors, OG Anunoby was a 21-year-old player in his second season, only averaging 20 minutes per contest. A few seasons later, Anunoby now leads in the NBA in minutes per game, and is a core piece to what Toronto is trying to build.
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Advice He Gave Pascal Siakam With Toronto Raptors

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard faced his former Toronto Raptors squad on Tuesday night, and came away with another victory. It was a solid showing for Leonard, who consistently made the right play out of double and triple-teams, racking up eight assists to just one turnover. Leonard was up against...

