Two dead in shooting at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

A Thornton neighborhood awoke Christmas morning to gunfire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Milky Way.

Thornton Police first responded to a call about a structure fire at the building around 9 a.m. Sunday. It was then reported that an adult male shot and killed an adult female then shot and killed himself, police said.

Authorities later said that the man had killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. Both were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, authorities said. No one was inside the facility as Jehovah's Witnesses do not celebrate Christmas.

In an apartment nearby, Josh Thorne, who was raised a Jehovah's Witness, heard the shots ring out outside his window.

Thorne got out of bed and looked across the street to see a body in the hall's parking lot, a place he said is usually quiet.

"This isn't the best neighborhood," Thorne said. "There are a lot of shootings and high-speed chases around here, but nothing ever happens at the Kingdom Hall.

Just down the street, another neighbor, who did not want to be named, also woke to the gunshots followed by sirens. He, too, saw a man's body in the parking lot. He watched as armed police ran down the street just a block from his home and barricade the church, where he was later told there may be explosives.

"That was the first dead body I've ever seen," the man said.

Multiple agencies also responded including the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Thornton Fire Department who assisted police on the scene.

The initial report indicated the suspect shot into a crowd and threw pipe bombs at the hall in Thornton. The unnamed resident who spoke to the Denver Gazette said he had heard that the man who died threw a Molotov cocktail through the church's window.

Thornton Police tweeted earlier that the Adams County Sheriff's Department's Hazardous Materials Unit was also on the scene.

The unit found suspicious devices at the location and are currently investigating them.

The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses released a statement Sunday afternoon:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton. We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann also released a statement about the violent act:

“The Thornton City Council and myself are saddened by the violent actions that took two lives in our city. This kind of violence is always shocking but particularly on Christmas Day. We understand the Thornton Police Department is in the early stages of the investigation and we will learn more in the days to come. For now, our hope is that we all can take time to focus on those we love and find a way to hold them close today.”

The victim and suspected shooter's identities will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once next-of-kin has been notified.

Thorne said his next-door neighbors witnessed the entire incident from their window, which faces the congregation. The Denver Gazette tried to contact the witnesses but was unable to locate them. The Denver Gazette also spoke with two neighborhood residents who were instructed not to share information with reporters.

Officials said there is no active threat to the community and have not released any further information.