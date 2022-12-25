Read full article on original website
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease. The 17-year-old shiba inu stopped "eating and drinking voluntarily" on Christmas Eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, according to a series of Instagram posts by her owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Sakura, Japan.
Christmas has come and gone one more time. Like most folks, our family gathers on the days leading up to Christmas and then we sit around reminiscing about when the kids were little, or when I was little, or even when my parents were little. You can learn a lot about folks sitting around after a big meal at Christmas, having maybe a glass or two of wine to lubricate the conversation.
