Read full article on original website
Related
New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence
WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Mann's bill renaming Russell Post Office after Sen. Dole becomes law
Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representative Tracey Mann's legislation renaming the post office in Russell, Kansas, the "Robert J. Dole Memorial Post Office Building," has been signed into law. In a statement from his office Mann said,. "Senator Bob Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come...
Angry at U.S. defense bill, China sends warplanes over Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0