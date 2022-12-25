ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

New election rules approved in response to Jan. 6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP)—Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump's violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Hutch Post

How Supreme Court voted to keep immigration limits in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday's ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
LOUISIANA STATE
Hutch Post

Angry at U.S. defense bill, China sends warplanes over Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill. China’s military harassment...
WASHINGTON STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy