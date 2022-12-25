ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Search for missing 20-year-old last seen at Stillwater bar on Christmas Eve

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Authorities in Stillwater are searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Eve.

The Stillwater Police Department says George Musser was last seen at Brian's Bar at 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

The search is continuing on Christmas Day, with one of Musser's family members arranging a search effort that people can join by calling or texting 651-341-2849.

Minnesota Search and Rescue volunteers are also preparing to help with the search.

Police have warned that with temperatures below zero, those joining the search should dress appropriately. It's also asking people to look in their garages, sheds, back yards, and on their security cameras.

