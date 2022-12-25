Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Wednesday December 28, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform. Westminster (Miami, FL): Patrick Wennin has accepted the head coach role for Westminster Christian School in Miami, Fl, and is...
miamidolphins.com
Miami Dolphins Impact South Florida High School Football Programs with Junior Dolphins Fall Donations, presented by Baptist Health
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. –The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins Fall Donations presented by Baptist Health, surprising three high school varsity football teams in Broward and Miami-Dade counties to deliver cobranded Dolphins- Baptist Health gear, cleats and meals for student athletes during the months of September through December. "Baptist...
caneswarning.com
Miami football best 2023 recruiting class under 1st year head coach
After closing strong in the week prior to the National Early Signing Period beginning Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program has the best 2023 signing class among schools with coaches who just completed their first year. Miami has the fourth-best 2023 class overall behind Alabama, Georgia and Texas. Unsigned...
Can Hurricanes Sign Local Big-time WR Talent in 2024?
The class of 2024 needs to complement the 2023 wide receiver haul, and local talent could be the key.
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations update No. 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
miamitimesonline.com
“Miami Women” book showcase Miami trailblazers
A Miami-based lifestyle and fashion photographer is spotlighting 40 of the city’s most prominent and trailblazing women in a new coffee table book. “Miami Women” features eight Black women and a number of other women of Hispanic, Asian and European ancestry. The women, who are photographed throughout the city, range from refugees to executives, doctors, dancers, activists, surfers and mayors.
communitynewspapers.com
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
5 Best Nightclubs in Miami, Florida
Photo byUnsplash+ | In collaboration with Getty Images on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Miami New Times
Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted
We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
thesource.com
Gervonta Davis Arrested in Florida on Domestic Violence Charges
Superstar boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. According to ESPN, Davis is currently held in Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale, awaiting a Wednesday morning hearing. He currently does not have a bond. Davis is...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
Southwest Airlines South Florida Nightmare, More Than 100 Cancellations Tuesday
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 3:40 p.m. — Southwest has now canceled 85 flights into and out of Fort Lauderdale today, 32 into and out of Miami, and 12 into and out of PBI. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re holding a Southwest Airlines ticket […]
Florida man spends $50 on scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million
A Florida man is $1 million richer after he bought a $50 scratch-off ticket.
Powerfuel Smoothie Shop Heads to Miramar
The brand’s new outpost will offer its proven menu of smoothies, juices, wraps, salads, quesadillas, and more
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
Unruly traveler at MIA detained by Miami-Dade police
MIAMI -- A woman who was caught on camera yelling at and shoving gate agents at Miami International Airport this week was detained and ordered held for a psychological evaluation, Miami-Dade police said Tuesday.The woman, who was not immediately identified, was escorted from the American Airlines gate by uniformed deputies following the altercation as passengers looked and boarded the aircraft.>>>>>Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion is advised.One passenger filmed the incident and shared the footage with CBS 4, showing the woman yelling that she was trying to travel to Tampa to see her grandfather who she said was terminally ill.The woman yelled at airline workers and appeared to push one of the employees at some point.She was escorted from the scene by two deputies.
North Miami Beach Mom Charged With Stabbing Daughter To Death
The child had stab wounds to the chest, neck and face.
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
Rabies Alert In Broward County, Feral Cat Tests Positive
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Rabies Alert was issued in Broward County Wednesday after a feral cat tested positive. The Florida Department of Health issued this advisory: Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County (DOH-Broward) issued a rabies […]
