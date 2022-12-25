Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
NFL is investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty' play on Bengals' Eli Apple in Patriots' Christmas Eve defeat
League officials do not want to hand out a ban to the 24-year-old but could discipline him as early as Monday or Tuesday. On Saturday, Jones appeared to have slide-tackled Bengals CB Eli Apple.
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia
Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
Yardbarker
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Yardbarker
Incredible stat against the Eagles proves Dak Prescott inaccuracy claims were exaggerated
Dak Prescott was in the zone against the Eagles, unraveling their defense with pinpoint precision in a 40-34 victory on Saturday. It was a season-defining moment and proved early claims about his inaccuracy were exaggerated. According to Next Gen Stats, Prescott went 24-of-24 when Philadelphia ran zone coverage, becoming the...
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
The Andrew Whitworth to the Bengals movement gains steam
Cincinnati Bengals fans and otherwise quickly hit social media to call for a reunion with Andrew Whitworth as a response to the team losing La’el Collins for the rest of the season. And that small movement once thought exclusive to fans online has grown much bigger thanks to Peter...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed
The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
Yardbarker
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
Yardbarker
Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders
"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Yardbarker
Two Chicago Bears cut this year are having stellar seasons with NFC North rival
The Chicago Bears are a sorry 3-12 with two games left in their dismal 2023 campaign. The Bears didn’t have much promise to start the season with their overall roster. The Bears had too much dead cap space to add players that would give them a competitive advantage in most games. However, two players the Bears cut this year should raise questions about the ability of the current staff to evaluate talent properly.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
