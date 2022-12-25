ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia

Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF

The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed

The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Josh McDaniels signals potential end of Derek Carr era for Raiders

"For us to be able to win this time of year... you have to throw the ball better than we have thrown it at times here," McDaniels said when discussing Carr's recent performance. McDaniels' open critique comes after Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal recently reported Carr's departure is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Two Chicago Bears cut this year are having stellar seasons with NFC North rival

The Chicago Bears are a sorry 3-12 with two games left in their dismal 2023 campaign. The Bears didn’t have much promise to start the season with their overall roster. The Bears had too much dead cap space to add players that would give them a competitive advantage in most games. However, two players the Bears cut this year should raise questions about the ability of the current staff to evaluate talent properly.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy