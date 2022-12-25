Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Yardbarker
Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit
Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
Ryan Clark Shreds Mac Jones, Compares Patriots QB To Grayson Allen
A slew of past and current NFL players are ripping Mac Jones for what they believe was a dirty play during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Bengals on Saturday. And Ryan Clark is leading the charge. The NFL player-turned-ESPN analyst delivered an especially strong reaction to a...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
atozsports.com
One Bengals coach stands to gain everything on MNF
The firing of Nathanial Hackett by the Denver Broncos means one thing. “Coaching candidates” season is officially upon us in the NFL. And believe me, the Cincinnati Bengals will be a part of it. No, not because they’ll be looking for a head coach themselves but because their...
NFL Rumors: How Patriots Will Handle Matt Patricia, Joe Judge Going Forward
If Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2023, it sounds like both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge will be on his staff. The only question is: What will be their roles next season?. The pair of Patriots staffers, who returned to Foxboro in the...
Fox 19
Zac Taylor weighs in on Andrew Whitworth speculation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s déjà vu all over again—the Bengals are in a bind at right tackle. But one solution fans and commentators have been trying hard to manifest over the last 48 hours is likely not in the cards, according to Head Coach Zac Taylor.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Yardbarker
Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player
Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan impressed with Brock Purdy but isn't looking toward 49ers' QB situation in 2023 yet
The San Francisco 49ers have been impressed with their rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy. Fans have been impressed with the soon-to-be 23-year-old too. The final overall pick in this year's draft has helped guide the 49ers to wins over the last four games, improving the team's win streak to eight games.
NFL Coach Makes Prediction For Patriots’ Next Offensive Coordinator
The New England Patriots’ offense has been brutal this season with Matt Patricia calling plays. Therefore, it’s reasonable to assume Bill Belichick will consider hiring a new offensive coordinator this offseason, a year removed from Josh McDaniels vacating the position to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
How Bill Belichick Explained This Ugly Patriots Play Vs. Bengals
It didn’t take long Saturday for the Patriots’ much-maligned offense to show more signs of dysfunction. Facing third-and-4 on its opening possession, New England sent four of its five eligible receivers on routes that took them more than 10 yards downfield. Tyquan Thornton ran a vertical route toward...
Tom Brady addresses retirement questions
Tom Brady retired in early 2022, only to announce a month later that he was making a comeback. His age, coupled with his previous retirement, has led many to wonder whether he will step away from football in 2023. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his weekly “Let’s Go” show, which was released on... The post Tom Brady addresses retirement questions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons
The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury...
What Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Means For Patriots-Dolphins Clash
For whatever reason, the New England Patriots cannot seem to beat Tua Tagovailoa. But this Sunday, they might not need to. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. If he is not cleared by this weekend, the third-year quarterback would be unable to play Sunday against the Patriots in a game both teams badly need to win.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Yardbarker
Two Chicago Bears cut this year are having stellar seasons with NFC North rival
The Chicago Bears are a sorry 3-12 with two games left in their dismal 2023 campaign. The Bears didn’t have much promise to start the season with their overall roster. The Bears had too much dead cap space to add players that would give them a competitive advantage in most games. However, two players the Bears cut this year should raise questions about the ability of the current staff to evaluate talent properly.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams speaks out after Raiders bench Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates, and Adams did not exactly say no when asked if the Raiders’ decision to bench and potentially move on from Carr had any bearing on the wide receiver’s future.
Report: UC Football Lands On Director Of Recruiting Strategy
The Bearcats are ready to fight for more high-level recruits.
