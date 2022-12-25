For whatever reason, the New England Patriots cannot seem to beat Tua Tagovailoa. But this Sunday, they might not need to. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday that Tagovailoa was placed in concussion protocol following Miami’s 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers. If he is not cleared by this weekend, the third-year quarterback would be unable to play Sunday against the Patriots in a game both teams badly need to win.

