Clayton News Daily
Usher Mourns Loss of Close Family Member in Tearjerking Message
Usher is mourning the loss of a beloved family member. The 44-year-old musician shared a heartfelt message on social media to announce the passing of his Grandma Tina. "It's taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me," he began the post.
Clayton News Daily
Lizzo Gives Lookalike Mom a Makeover in New TikTok
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is. The singer, 34, shared a video on TikTok where she styled her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, in her shapewear brand Yitty and the two are nearly identical!. Before Lizzo's mom began strutting in front of a Christmas tree for the camera, an...
Clayton News Daily
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Clayton News Daily
A Buffalo mom went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home
Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
Clayton News Daily
Baby Cow Adopts A Tiny Orphaned Piglet | The Dodo
Baby cow meets orphaned piglet and is completely smitten 😍 💛. Keep up with Auggie and Lazlo by checking out Iowa Farm Sanctuary on Instagram: https://thedo.do/iowafarmsanctuary and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Iowafarmsanctuary. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Clayton News Daily
Shania Twain Criticized By Fans Over New Photoshoot Featuring Chained Hawk
Shania Twain is experiencing what some would call a renaissance—the Twainassance, if you will—but it's not all fun and games for the country icon. In a new photoshoot for the UK's The Times' Sunday Style feature, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer posed in her signature cheetah print with a hawk on her arm, but the sneak peek she's shared on Instagram has caused quite the kerfuffle amongst her followers.
Clayton News Daily
Shiba inu who inspired 'doge' meme is seriously ill with leukemia
Kabosu, the internet-famous dog who inspired the "doge" meme and influenced digital culture for a decade, is seriously ill with leukemia and liver disease. The 17-year-old shiba inu stopped "eating and drinking voluntarily" on Christmas Eve, and has been diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia, according to a series of Instagram posts by her owner Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher in Sakura, Japan.
