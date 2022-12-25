Read full article on original website
Former ambassador says this is why Putin is offering to negotiate
Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is now calling for negotiations in his war against Ukraine.
'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant
Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
Russian Lawmaker: Moscow Will Use Missiles to 'Burn' Europeans With Napalm
The State Duma member, Pyotr Tolstoy, said European aid to Ukraine would pale in comparison to Russian artillery.
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
WATCH: At White House, Zelenskyy says his message to Putin is he’s ‘destroying our life’
During a joint press conference from the White House alongside President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is “destroying our life” in Ukraine. Zelenskyy’s secretive trip to Washington is taking place in the midst of a nearly...
CNBC
Russia says 'quite old' U.S. Patriot missiles in Ukraine won't stand in its way
Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals. Though the Patriot air defence system is widely regarded as advanced, President Vladimir Putin dismissed it as "quite...
Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says
Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
Putin's war in Ukraine looks more and more like a failure. Past Russian leaders haven't survived similar mistakes.
For now, Putin's rule appears secure, but the experiences of past Russian leaders show how failure at the front can lead to downfall at home.
Ukraine news – live: Kremlin says more US weapons will worsen war as Putin rules out peace talks
Russia has warned more US weapons aiding the war in Ukraine will worsen the siege, issuing a direct threat to the war-hit country on the sidelines of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington yesterday.The flow of western weapon supplies to Ukraine has triggered “an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” warned the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov yesterday, adding that now Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.His remarks came just hours before Mr Zelensky addressed the US Congress amid a rousing cheer and support for the nation under Russian invasion. The...
France 24
Kremlin says US is fighting 'indirect war' with Russia in Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky visited the United States in a surprise one-day visit Tuesday, where he was warmly received by the Congress and secured further US financial and military aid. Speaking on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his visit to Washington suggests that the United States "is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia". Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict, the White House said on Thursday.
Russian Official Says U.S. 'Raising Stakes,' Predicts More Western Weapons
Ukraine will get long-range missiles "sooner or later," said the Russian-installed head of the occupation authority in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
MSNBC
Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'
After eight years of Republicans controlling both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats are now in charge. Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues and other reforms, the party is hoping to put into action.Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin calls Ukraine conflict ‘war’ for first time, says he wants to end it
President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine, which he referred to as a “war” for the first time since the February invasion. Putin made the unprecedented comments to Kremlin pool reporters a day after President Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised him continued and unwavering support. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.” Putin’s use of the term “war” caused a stir among his critics in Russia, where there...
MSNBC
55 percent of Americans say gender doesn't matter in presidential candidate
In new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Polling of a thousand individuals, only four said the ideal age for a president would be 80 or older. Susan Page joins Morning Joe to discuss the new survey looking at ideal characteristics for a U.S. president.Dec. 28, 2022.
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea
The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month.“We assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “But we’re certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment."The White House...
Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia...
Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.
