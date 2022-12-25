President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine, which he referred to as a “war” for the first time since the February invasion. Putin made the unprecedented comments to Kremlin pool reporters a day after President Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised him continued and unwavering support. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.” Putin’s use of the term “war” caused a stir among his critics in Russia, where there...

5 DAYS AGO