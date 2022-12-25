ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Shocked': Russia expert explains why Putin's change of word is significant

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the word "war" to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow's invasion as a "special military operation" 10 months after it began. CNN contributor Jill Dougherty explains the significance.
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kremlin says more US weapons will worsen war as Putin rules out peace talks

Russia has warned more US weapons aiding the war in Ukraine will worsen the siege, issuing a direct threat to the war-hit country on the sidelines of Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington yesterday.The flow of western weapon supplies to Ukraine has triggered “an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” warned the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov yesterday, adding that now Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.His remarks came just hours before Mr Zelensky addressed the US Congress amid a rousing cheer and support for the nation under Russian invasion. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Kremlin says US is fighting 'indirect war' with Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky visited the United States in a surprise one-day visit Tuesday, where he was warmly received by the Congress and secured further US financial and military aid. Speaking on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said his visit to Washington suggests that the United States "is continuing its line of de facto fighting an indirect war with Russia". Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

After eight years of Republicans controlling both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, Democrats are now in charge. Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues and other reforms, the party is hoping to put into action.Dec. 27, 2022.
New York Post

Putin calls Ukraine conflict ‘war’ for first time, says he wants to end it

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine, which he referred to as a “war” for the first time since the February invasion. Putin made the unprecedented comments to Kremlin pool reporters a day after President Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and promised him continued and unwavering support. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin said. “We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course.” Putin’s use of the term “war” caused a stir among his critics in Russia, where there...
The Independent

White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea

The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine.White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials determined that North Korea completed an initial arms shipment that included rockets and missiles last month.“We assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “But we’re certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment."The White House...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile barrage

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a massive Russian missile attack Thursday morning, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure. Air raid sirens rang out across the country. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Russia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy